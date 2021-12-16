How to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers get a Sunday night home rematch with the division-rival Saints this weekend and with it, the opportunity for redemption from the last time around. Though the Bucs won when it counted in the postseason, they suffered a 38-3 loss in primetime last year that no one has forgotten about.

Add to the fact that the Bucs can clinch the NFC South for the first time since 2007 with a win and the game has no shortage of storylines attached to it.

Tampa Bay is riding a four-game win streak after beating the Buffalo Bills at home last Sunday and seem to have some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. They already have a firm lead on the division, so it seems to be a matter of when and not if they'll lock it up. Doing it against the Saints would just be a little bit sweeter, don't you think?

The good news is that since it's on Sunday Night Football, it will be available across the country and all eyes will be on Tampa Bay. Here's how to watch.

Matchup:

New Orleans Saints (6-7) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Kickoff: 8:20p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: NBC

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michelle Tafoya (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

Bucs Official App

*Please check local listings to confirm availability.

To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with: