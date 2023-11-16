Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Nov 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

howtowatchbaker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 11. Both clubs had a get-right game in Week 10 following mid-season slumps. The Bucs came out of their early bye week with a four-game losing skid and the 49ers entered their bye on an uncharacteristic three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay will head to the West Coast for the contest in Santa Clara and will go up against a team that ranks third offensively with an average of 28.0 points per game and a defense that ranks fifth (304.6). The Bucs stifled the Titans' downhill ground game on Sunday, limiting Derrick Henry and contained DeAndre Hopkins after the catch. The visiting team will strive to do the same against the 49ers come Sunday. Here is how to view the action this weekend:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

Watch

  • Sunday, November 19, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
  • Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

  • Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
  • Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Buccaneers will face the Bills in a Thursday Night Football showdown. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Find out how to view the action and see the Bucs in their Creamsicle Uniforms
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints for a division battle on Sunday. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Bears on Sunday, September 17. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers will face the Vikings for the regular season opener on September 10. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Ravens for the preseason finale on August 26. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 

The Buccaneers will face the Jets for Preseason Week 2 on August 19. Find out how to view the action
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11

After both teams snapped losing streaks with impressive wins in Week 10, the Buccaneers and 49ers will meet in California on Sunday as the Tampa Bay defense tries to contain a well-rounded San Francisco attack

Dave Canales Excited for Matchup with 49ers, Up to the Challenge | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. OC Canales discussed continuing to utilize RB Rachaad White, QB Baker Mayfield's nature in the pocket and rising up to 'championship moments'.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Bucs Staying Focused Heading to the West Coast | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed containing San Francisco's offensive weapons and being hungry for his next interception.

Tristan Wirfs Talks Bucs vs. 49ers, His Touchdown Celebration | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. T Wirfs discussed RB Rachaad White's role in the offense and T Luke Goedeke's love for fishing.

Kacy Rodgers on Vita Vea's Athleticism & Versatility | Press Conference

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Kacy Rodgers spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 11 practice. Coordinator Rodgers discussed facing the 49ers multiple offensive packages, playing physical in San Francisco and how versatile the Bucs' defensive line allows them to be.

Bucs Prepare for Battle of the Bays Against 49ers | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses 'Big Play' WR Mike Evans, how RB Rachaad White succeeds in space and the NFC South standings.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Baker Mayfield: 49ers' Front Will Challenge His Time to Make Reads

Led by Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, San Francisco's loaded defensive front has produced the fifth-highest pressure percentage in the NFL this season, and QB Baker Mayfield knows that's a big test for the Bucs' offense

Todd Bowles on Leaders Taking Charge, Team Playing a 'Complete Game' vs. Titans | Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Running Backs Coach Skip Peete on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Brief: November 16, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Photos: Alonso and Robinson Ring Presentation

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alonso and Robinson ring presentation.

Lavonte David Mic'd Up vs. the Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watch as the captain sets the tone and leads his team to a W at Raymond James Stadium.

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Buccaneers-49ers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 11

The Bucs had back to the Bay area for the second season in a row, this time hoping to start a second-half run against a 49ers team that boasts a wide array of offensive options and an overloaded defensive front

Baker Mayfield on How He Thrives Under Pressure, Staying on the Same Page | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. QB Mayfield discussed how crucial WR Chris Godwin is to their game plan, how to navigate the 49ers' talented defensive front and the Bucs being in control of their own destiny throughout the second half of the season.

Todd Bowles on Applying Pressure Against San Francisco | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed the Bucs' young linebackers stepping up, limiting yards after catch and T Tristan Wirfs' incredible play.

Chris Godwin on Playing as a Team vs. 49ers, 'Bare Bones Mentality' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. WR Godwin discussed staying ahead vs. 49ers, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to stay calm under pressure and figuring out ways to attack moving forward.

Rondé Barber Highlights the Bucs' Defensive Dominance vs. Titans | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the defensive dominance the Bucs displayed during their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Scouting Report: 49ers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 11

A look at the 49ers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sundays' matchup

The Faith-Inspired Rise of Dave Canales 

How Tampa Bay's innovative Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, fueled by faith and heritage, discovered his calling
Advertising