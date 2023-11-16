How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 11. Both clubs had a get-right game in Week 10 following mid-season slumps. The Bucs came out of their early bye week with a four-game losing skid and the 49ers entered their bye on an uncharacteristic three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay will head to the West Coast for the contest in Santa Clara and will go up against a team that ranks third offensively with an average of 28.0 points per game and a defense that ranks fifth (304.6). The Bucs stifled the Titans' downhill ground game on Sunday, limiting Derrick Henry and contained DeAndre Hopkins after the catch. The visiting team will strive to do the same against the 49ers come Sunday. Here is how to view the action this weekend: