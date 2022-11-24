Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET 

Nov 24, 2022 at 07:22 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Week 12 Bucs Browns

The 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head with the 3-7 Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Following their Week 11 bye, the Buccaneers will strive to strengthen their hold on the NFC South and build off the momentum achieved in Munich. Tampa Bay is riding a two-game win streak, meanwhile, the Browns have lost six of their previous seven games. With a struggling rushing attack - which is what their identity is - and an ineffective run defense in recent weeks, Cleveland will aim to spark a turnaround against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Another complementary game for Tampa Bay would not only solidify confidence, but could become the beginning of their reacclimatization into the contention conversation. Here is everything to know about the Week 12 contest:

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Watch:

  • Sunday, November 27, 2022
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
  • Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland)
  • Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)

Listen Live:

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
  • FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
  • TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Watch Live Local Regular Games, Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.

NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):

Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.

Bucs Bar Network presented by Bud Light

Cant make it to the game? Watch from one of the Bucs Bar Network locations and enjoy great Bud Light specials. Click HERE for locations & specials.

Vote your favorite Bucs players to the Pro Bowl by clicking here!

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 24: Vea, Brady, Gage Among Non-Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup

news

How to Watch: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich

news

How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Steelers vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Packers vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

How to watch, listen and livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Advertising