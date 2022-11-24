How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns 

The 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head with the 3-7 Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Following their Week 11 bye, the Buccaneers will strive to strengthen their hold on the NFC South and build off the momentum achieved in Munich. Tampa Bay is riding a two-game win streak, meanwhile, the Browns have lost six of their previous seven games. With a struggling rushing attack - which is what their identity is - and an ineffective run defense in recent weeks, Cleveland will aim to spark a turnaround against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Another complementary game for Tampa Bay would not only solidify confidence, but could become the beginning of their reacclimatization into the contention conversation. Here is everything to know about the Week 12 contest:
Matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)
Watch:
- Sunday, November 27, 2022
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland)
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)
