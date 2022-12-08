How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. 49ers

The 6-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to California in Week 14 for a clash with the surging 8-4 San Francisco 49ers in a high-stakes matchup for positioning in the NFC standings. On Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium, the Bucs will strive to snap the 49ers five-game win streak. The December showdown pits two division leaders against one another. Tampa Bay will look to strengthen their hold on the NFC South while the 5-8 Falcons have their bye. The Bucs have won three of their last four games, securing two late-comeback victories against the Rams (Week Nine) and Saints (Week 13) at Raymond James Stadium. Meanwhile, San Francisco is on a roll, winning five-consecutive games. The Bucs will face a formidable Niners' defense, who leads the league in both yards (283.9) and points (15.8) allowed per game in 2022. On the opposite side of the football, San Francisco boasts a star-studded cast featuring Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm, the Buccaneers will look to impose their will in Week 14.