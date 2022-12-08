How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. 49ers

The 6-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to California in Week 14 for a clash with the surging 8-4 San Francisco 49ers in a high-stakes matchup for positioning in the NFC standings. On Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium, the Bucs will strive to snap the 49ers five-game win streak. The December showdown pits two division leaders against one another. Tampa Bay will look to strengthen their hold on the NFC South while the 5-8 Falcons have their bye. The Bucs have won three of their last four games, securing two late-comeback victories against the Rams (Week Nine) and Saints (Week 13) at Raymond James Stadium. Meanwhile, San Francisco is on a roll, winning five-consecutive games. The Bucs will face a formidable Niners' defense, who leads the league in both yards (283.9) and points (15.8) allowed per game in 2022. On the opposite side of the football, San Francisco boasts a star-studded cast featuring Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm, the Buccaneers will look to impose their will in Week 14.
Matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
Watch:
- Sunday, December 11, 2022
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.
- Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter)
