How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in the NFL's first-ever Christmas Day triple-header. The Bucs will travel to Glendale, hoping to secure a victory to strengthen their positioning in the NFC South. At 6-8, Tampa Bay will be looking to bounce back after a pair of discouraging losses to the 49ers and the Bengals, the latter resulting in a second half collapse following a dominant 17-0 start. The Bucs played their best half of football against Cincinnati before tallying four turnovers in 11 plays during the second half. Self-inflicted wounds reared in the "Tale of Two Halves," as Todd Bowles coined. Tampa Bay has three games left in the regular season to make a mark, beginning with the Cardinals on Christmas. The home team has had their share of dysfunction in 2022 from a laundry list of injuries plaguing the team to personnel changes. After losing six of their last seven games, Arizona has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Buccaneers, however, will gear up for the final stretch run in the division race.
Matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-10)
Watch:
- Sunday, December 25, 2022
- Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
- Network: NBC
- Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)
Listen Live:
Satellite Radio
Sirius/XM Channel 226 or 228
