How to Watch: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 

With the season on the line and larger aspirations hanging in the balance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night for a Wild Card Round clash. In a rematch of the 2022 season opener, the prime-time matchup once again pits the Buccaneers against the Cowboys. Both clubs will wrap up the NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend" with a football showcase featuring another edition of Tom Brady and the iconic Star. The Bucs drew the 12-5 Cowboys because they were the lowest-seeded (fourth) of the four NFC division winners, taking control of the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Tampa Bay won its second-straight division title, however, the greater ambition is further ahead. The Bucs will vie to cement their placement in the Divisional Game with a victory at home on Monday Night Football.
Matchup
Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
Watch:
- Monday, January, 16 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Network: ESPN/ABC
- Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)
