How to Watch: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the only NFL game in Week Six pitting two teams with one or fewer losses. Having been flexed to a later time slot with a larger audience, the Buccaneers and Lions will now kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium on October 15. The 3-1 Bucs, with a roster that could be significantly healthier after a bye week, will try to maintain the momentum off of their Week Four showdown in New Orleans that resulted in a 26-9 victory and sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The Lions are also in first place in the NFC South and have won 12 of their last 15 games dating back to 2022. Quarterback Jared Goff has amassed a passer rating of 104.4 for the NFL's sixth-ranked offense and second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who is tied for the league lead in quarterback pressures, leads a vastly improved Detroit defense. The game will be visually appealing on several levels, as the Bucs are bringing back their iconic 'Creamsicle' uniforms for the first time in more than a decade.