How to Watch: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the only NFL game in Week Six pitting two teams with one or fewer losses. Having been flexed to a later time slot with a larger audience, the Buccaneers and Lions will now kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium on October 15. The 3-1 Bucs, with a roster that could be significantly healthier after a bye week, will try to maintain the momentum off of their Week Four showdown in New Orleans that resulted in a 26-9 victory and sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The Lions are also in first place in the NFC South and have won 12 of their last 15 games dating back to 2022. Quarterback Jared Goff has amassed a passer rating of 104.4 for the NFL's sixth-ranked offense and second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who is tied for the league lead in quarterback pressures, leads a vastly improved Detroit defense. The game will be visually appealing on several levels, as the Bucs are bringing back their iconic 'Creamsicle' uniforms for the first time in more than a decade.
Matchup
- Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
Watch
- Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Listen Live
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
- ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
- FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 229 (home) or 387 (away) - Click here for more information.
Download the App
- Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
Social Media Accounts
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
- With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.
Tickets
- Catch the action at Raymond James Stadium this season. Visit buccaneers.com/tickets to secure your tickets today!
International
- In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on DAZN.
Get a first look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Creamsicle uniforms.