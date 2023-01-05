How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Atlanta in Week 18 to take on the Falcons in their regular-season finale. The Buccaneers have already entrenched their role as the fourth seed in playoff standings, after taking sole possession of the NFC South with a victory over the Panthers last weekend. Bucs' Head Coach Todd Bowles made it clear that he plans to play starters if healthy, viewing Sunday's meeting as an opportunity to fine-tune problem areas and build momentum for the postseason. Tampa Bay will look to stack another win on top of last week's thrilling 30-24 comeback over Carolina, meanwhile, the Falcons are continuing to evaluate their roster with a focus on player development. Atlanta has already been eliminated from playoff contention and looks towards its future. The Buccaneers will strive to prove on Sunday that the 478-yard performance against the Panthers was not an anomaly and rather, a promise of what is to come in the playoffs. The club will look to maintain consistency in their quest for another title, beginning with Week 18.
Matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
Watch:
- Sunday, January,8 2023
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)
Listen Live:
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
- FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
- TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 381 or 226 - Click here for more info
Download the App
Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
Social Media Accounts:
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
Watch Live Local Regular Games, Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.
NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):
Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.
Bucs Bar Network presented by Bud Light
Cant make it to the game? Watch from one of the Bucs Bar Network locations and enjoy great Bud Light specials. Click HERE for locations & specials.