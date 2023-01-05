How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Atlanta in Week 18 to take on the Falcons in their regular-season finale. The Buccaneers have already entrenched their role as the fourth seed in playoff standings, after taking sole possession of the NFC South with a victory over the Panthers last weekend. Bucs' Head Coach Todd Bowles made it clear that he plans to play starters if healthy, viewing Sunday's meeting as an opportunity to fine-tune problem areas and build momentum for the postseason. Tampa Bay will look to stack another win on top of last week's thrilling 30-24 comeback over Carolina, meanwhile, the Falcons are continuing to evaluate their roster with a focus on player development. Atlanta has already been eliminated from playoff contention and looks towards its future. The Buccaneers will strive to prove on Sunday that the 478-yard performance against the Panthers was not an anomaly and rather, a promise of what is to come in the playoffs. The club will look to maintain consistency in their quest for another title, beginning with Week 18.