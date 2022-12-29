How to Watch: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

The NFC South title is on the line as the surging Carolina Panthers visit Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year's Day. If the Bucs can snatch a win on their home turf, the team would clinch their second-consecutive division crown. Tampa Bay is coming off a late-game comeback thriller in overtime against the Cardinals on Christmas Day, while the Panthers are coming off a 37-23 drubbing of the Lions in which the club amassed the most rushing yards (320) in franchise history. Tampa Bay gave up 173 rushing yards to Carolina in Week Seven, and this time around, gap integrity will be crucial for the Buccaneers on Sunday. En route to claiming the division hierarchy, the Bucs will have to limit the Panthers' robust ground attack.
Matchup
Carolina Panthers (6-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
Watch:
- Sunday, January,1 2023
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter)
