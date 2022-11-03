How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers 

The victors of the last two Super Bowls will go head-to-head at Raymond James Stadium in Week Nine. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 6, and will look to reestablish themselves as a contender in the NFC. Both franchises have achieved the ultimate goal over the past two seasons, however, the Rams have predominately mastered the series. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will look to reinvigorate their season after dropping three-consecutive games, but also a run of three-straight losses to the Rams over the 2020-21 seasons. With star-power on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the Week Nine clash, the marquee matchup will serve as a potential turning point as both teams strive to climb out of a precarious position on Sunday.

Matchup

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Watch:

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 pm ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Network: CBS (local WTSP Channel 10)

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Listen Live:

