How to Watch: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make history on Sunday with the NFL's first game ever played in Germany, as they take on a climbing Seattle Seahawks team. The Bucs will try to build momentum off last week's thrilling last-minute comeback against the Rams in Week Nine, making their flight across the Atlantic smoother. That victory snapped Tampa Bay's three-game losing skid and put the Bucs back on top of the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are riding a four-game win streak and sit comfortably atop the NFC West with a 6-3 record. The departure of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner signaled a transition in Seattle and sparked the prototypical 'rebuild' phase. However, Geno Smith, who won the preseason battle with Drew Lock for the starting role at quarterback, has sparked revitalization in Seattle. The Seahawks are prime NFC contenders - a reality that would have been an unpopular prediction in the offseason. On Sunday in Germany, the Bucs will look to stack another win against a surging team.
Matchup
Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
Watch:
- Sunday, November 13, 2022
- Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET/3:30 p.m. GMT
- Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
- Network: NFL Network
- Broadcast Crew: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci Kurt Warner (analysts), Jamie Erdahl, Sarah Walsh (reporters)
