How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The 5-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Atlanta this weekend and will face the first-place Falcons in the NFC South race. The Falcons outlasted the Bucs in Week Seven and this time around, the Bucs will look to build off the momentum-building 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13. Tampa Bay players and coaches have reiterated that moving forward, "every game is a playoff game," in regard to seeding implications and playoff aspirations. The last matchup between the two division rivals, Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo iced the win on a 51-yard field goal as time expired after Desmond Ridder connected with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain. On Sunday, the Bucs face a robust rushing attack and stingy red zone defense. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is how to view the action: