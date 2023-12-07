Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Dec 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The 5-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Atlanta this weekend and will face the first-place Falcons in the NFC South race. The Falcons outlasted the Bucs in Week Seven and this time around, the Bucs will look to build off the momentum-building 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13. Tampa Bay players and coaches have reiterated that moving forward, "every game is a playoff game," in regard to seeding implications and playoff aspirations. The last matchup between the two division rivals, Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo iced the win on a 51-yard field goal as time expired after Desmond Ridder connected with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain. On Sunday, the Bucs face a robust rushing attack and stingy red zone defense. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is how to view the action:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

Watch

  • Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

