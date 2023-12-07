How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The 5-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Atlanta this weekend and will face the first-place Falcons in the NFC South race. The Falcons outlasted the Bucs in Week Seven and this time around, the Bucs will look to build off the momentum-building 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13. Tampa Bay players and coaches have reiterated that moving forward, "every game is a playoff game," in regard to seeding implications and playoff aspirations. The last matchup between the two division rivals, Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo iced the win on a 51-yard field goal as time expired after Desmond Ridder connected with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain. On Sunday, the Bucs face a robust rushing attack and stingy red zone defense. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is how to view the action:
Matchup
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
Watch
- Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Network: CBS
- Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)
Listen Live
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
- ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
- FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel (away) 380 or (home) 225 - click here for more information.
Download the App
- Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
- Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!
Social Media Accounts
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
- With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.
Tickets
- Catch the action at Raymond James Stadium this season. Visit https://www.buccaneers.com/tickets/to secure your tickets today!
International
- In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.