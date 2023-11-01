Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Nov 01, 2023
Brianna Dix

In continuation of the road gauntlet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Houston in Week Nine for a matchup with the Texans at NRG Stadium. This will be a clash between two 3-4 clubs, both of whom are coming off nail-biting losses. The Bucs fell to the Bills 24-18 in Week Eight on Thursday Night Football, after initially trailing by a 10-point deficit. A missed "Hail Mary" attempt in the final seconds halted the Bucs' comeback bid at Highmark Stadium. The Texans handed the Panthers their first win of the season on Sunday, as Carolina hit a walk-off field goal to ice the victory. Tampa Bay has lost three consecutive games and will look for redemption against Houston. Here is how to watch, listen and live stream the action:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4)

Watch

  • Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

