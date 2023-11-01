How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

In continuation of the road gauntlet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Houston in Week Nine for a matchup with the Texans at NRG Stadium. This will be a clash between two 3-4 clubs, both of whom are coming off nail-biting losses. The Bucs fell to the Bills 24-18 in Week Eight on Thursday Night Football, after initially trailing by a 10-point deficit. A missed "Hail Mary" attempt in the final seconds halted the Bucs' comeback bid at Highmark Stadium. The Texans handed the Panthers their first win of the season on Sunday, as Carolina hit a walk-off field goal to ice the victory. Tampa Bay has lost three consecutive games and will look for redemption against Houston. Here is how to watch, listen and live stream the action:
Matchup
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4)
Watch
- Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
- Network: CBS
- Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
