In Search Of: Community Quarterbacks

The Buccaneers are asking for your help in identifying those selfless citizens in the Bay area who give of themselves in order to help others in need...Nominate your Community Quarterback here on Buccaneers.com between now and March 5

Feb 15, 2010 at 06:40 AM
090112_community_qb_0004.jpg

2009 Community Quarterback winner Cristina Garcia (second from left) was presented her award last year at One Buccaneer Place

Responsible for leading his teammates into action, executing the offense and distributing the football, quarterback Josh Freeman is the unquestioned leader when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the ball. Likewise, middle linebacker Barrett Ruud is the nerve center of the defense, calling out defensive schemes and making last-minute adjustments.

Similar to Freeman and Ruud are the countless individuals throughout the Bay area who lend their time, energy and leadership to assist those in need. Some individuals keep the community safe while others work with ill children or bring aid to the elderly. They are quarterbacks in our community, helping those around them find success.

In contrast to Freeman and Ruud, however, most of these individuals receive little attention for their dedicated efforts. In fact, few of these selfless folks even seek recognition for their work, though it is richly deserved. That's where you - and the Buccaneers - come in.

This spring, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will recognize committed citizens such as these as "Community Quarterbacks." Finding the right quarterback to lead your team can be difficult, however, and that's why this team is asking for your help.

From now until March 5, fans are encouraged to nominate fellow Bay area citizens for the Community Quarterback Award right here on Buccaneers.com. To jump to the nomination page, please click here.

Anyone can nominate a potential Community Quarterback. Do you have a friend or relative who is a firefighter, policeman or a rescue worker, or a leader in a charitable cause or just an everyday hero such as a teacher or community leader? The Buccaneers want to hear that story. To make a nomination, simply describe in 250 words or less why your nominee is deserving of the Community Quarterback Award. Following a selection process, five individuals will be chosen as the 2010 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Community Quarterbacks.

The award winners will join distinguished Buccaneers representatives for a ceremony and dinner at One Buccaneer Place, the team's state-of-the-art headquarters. All winners will receive a commemorative Community Quarterback football and a $2,000 donation in their name to the local charity of their choice.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Community Quarterback awards are given annually to people who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to the community. Help us celebrate those who display a unique commitment to others and an unbreakable humanitarian spirit. Nominate your Community Quarterback today!

