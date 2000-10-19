 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside the Numbers

We know you’ll be watching Thursday night…here are some trends to keep an eye on

Oct 18, 2000 at 08:00 PM
stecker10_18_1.jpg

RB Aaron Stecker is one of 113 Buccaneers who have tried to record the team's first kickoff return touchdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that Tony Dungy inherited in 1996 had gone 13 straight years without making the playoffs or even posting a .500 record. The Bucs promptly lost their first five games under Dungy, the sixth head coach in team history.

Then came one win, over Minnesota, Dungy's former team, and a record of 6-5 down the stretch in '96. Since, Dungy's job has been one of reversing trends, one after the other: persistent road difficulties, late-game collapses, troubles in domes, troubles in the red zone, et cetera.

The one trend that seemed to take the longest, however, likely ate at Dungy. Until late in the 1999 season, as the Buccaneers turned their game up a notch and fought to the NFC Central crown, Tampa Bay had difficulty winning in its own division.

Dungy has by far the best winning percentage of all the Bucs' head coaches (54.3%), but his team is 22-13 in games played against non-NFC Central opponents and just 16-19 when its facing its annual divisional combatants.

That mark was worse, however, before the Bucs went on a six-for-seven tear beginning last December and stretching into this season. It was six straight before Minnesota snipped the string 10 days ago in the Metrodome on Monday Night Football. That six-of-seven run just happens to coincide with QB Shaun King's elevation to the starting lineup.

And it's in danger tonight, with the Detroit Lions due to a pay a visit to Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs haven't lost a home division game since 1998 when…the Detroit Lions came to town! That narrow 28-25 defeat on November 22 remains the only intra-division matchup Tampa Bay has lost in its new home of three years.

Tampa Bay has won two of three games against the Lions since that point, but they still haven't earned a season sweep of Detroit since 1990. That possibility is also on the line tonight, as well as a chance for a three-game winning streak against the Lions, something the team hasn't accomplished since 1981-82.

That stretch is still more recent than the Bucs last appearance on Thursday night. The only other time the Bucs have played such a midweek affair came way back in 1980, when they played host to the Los Angeles Rams. It was a revenge game of sorts, as L.A. had ended Tampa Bay's 1979 Super Bowl run with a 9-0 victory in Tampa Stadium in the NFC Championship Game. The Bucs reworked the formula on that September 11 Thursday night, allowing the Rams nine points again but scoring just enough to win, 10-9.

Maybe of more obvious concern is the Bucs desire to snap a three-game losing streak, built on three consecutive fourth-quarter or overtime defeats. Tampa Bay has lost three games in a row on three other occasions since that first five-game skid under Dungy, but the downturn has never reached four games. The last two three-game losing streaks ended in high-scoring affairs, a 31-28 win at Indianapolis on November 2, 1997 and a 31-17 win at Chicago on November 29, 1998. Coincidentally, 31 points is also the total Tampa Bay posted in its last game against the Lions, a dominating 31-10 win in the Pontiac Silverdome this past September 17.

In that contest, the Buccaneers scored their four touchdowns in the conventional manner (though a TD reception by G Randall McDaniel stretches that term). In three of their six games so far, however, the Bucs have scored on a return by one of their two starting cornerbacks, Donnie Abraham and Ronde Barber. Last Monday in Minnesota, Abraham snatched a blocked field goal on one hop and ran 53 yards for a touchdown. Previously, Barber scored on a 24-yard fumble return against Chicago (September 10) and a 37-yard interception return against the New York Jets (September 24).

Those three defensive scores are already nearing the Buccaneers' team record for a single season, set in 1981 when it found the end zone in that manner five times. It also equals the number of defensive scores the Bucs had managed in their first four seasons under Dungy (1996-99).

Not every turnover has led to a touchdown so directly, but many of the Bucs' 14 takeaways have resulted in points eventually. In fact, 52 of Tampa Bay's 150 points, roughly one-third of its 2000 scoring output, have been the result of the team's 14 takeaways. That would put the team on pace for 138 points off turnovers in 2000; they had exactly 90 such points in both 1998 and 1999.

The Bucs have also scored three times on punt returns since Dungy's arrival in 1996, but what they have not done – stop us if you've heard this one before – is return a kickoff for a score. Ever.

Since the team began play in 1976, 113 different Buccaneers have combined to make 1,455 kickoff returns, and not one has gone the distance. Obviously, this note could be broached before every Buccaneer game, but we'll deem it relevant now because Tampa Bay's return game is improving and they seem to have discovered just about every other way to score.

With RB Aaron Stecker taking over on kickoff returns and taking a very north-south approach, the Buccaneers are seventh in the league in kickoff return average (25.1 yards per runback). Last year, Tampa Bay ranked 20th in kickoff return average.

With the Bucs keeping Detroit out of the end zone for most of the day in the last meeting, Stecker got only kickoff return against the Lions, picking up 15 yards. For the season, however, Detroit ranks just 24th in the league in stopping kickoff returns, allowing a 24.8-yard average. They have also not been burned for a kickoff return touchdown, but there's a first time for everything. At least that's what the Bucs' special teams unit would like to believe.

Stecker would like to end that preposterous Buccaneer kickoff return streak. The team as a whole is champing at the bit for a chance to end the team's three-game skid. And Coach Dungy wants to the Bucs' intra-division losing streak immediately, even if it is only one game long. They'll all get their opportunities in just a few short hours.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David
news

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Latest Headlines

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Chiefs, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit and Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa
Advertising