It's Good to be King

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie QB Shaun King didn't look like a nervous rookie making his first NFL start. Instead, he came across like a poised veteran leading his team down the playoff stretch in a crucial division contest.

King was an efficient 11-of-19 for 93 yards, tossing two second half touchdown passes to lead the Bucs to a 24-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings last night.

King hit WR Jacqeuz Green on 29-yard scoring strike in the third quarter and then connected with TE Dave Moore from one yard out on a well-executed play-action fake in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

"Shaun did a good job and he controlled the game which is what you have to do when you're playing that position, and that's not an easy thing to do as a rookie" Bucs head coach Tony Dungy said. "There were a few mistakes he made, but he played well, made some big plays and gave the team confidence and that's a big thing."

DUNN HOPING TO RETURN AGAINST THE LIONS

RB Warrick Dunn, who was declared inactive prior to kickoff on Monday with a left ankle sprain, is expected to return to action this week when the Buccaneers host the Detroit Lions for first place in the NFC Central. Dunn watched from the sideline as second-year pro Rabih Abdullah took his spot in the starting lineup. FB Mike Alstott assumed Dunn's rushing responsibilities, racking up 95 yards on 23 carries (4.1 avg.).