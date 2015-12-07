Jameis' Game-Winning Drives Turning Heads

Winston did so two more times in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. He scored the game's first points on a five-yard touchdown run when a designed rollout play presented him with no good throwing options but one narrow lane to the end zone. He took the latter and dived over the goal line underneath a pair of converging defenders. Later, while leading the Bucs on a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, Winston converted a third-and-19 with an improbably second-effort run for 20 yards.

Winston has certainly displayed a nose for the end zone, having scored five rushing touchdowns this season. That's the second-highest total among all NFL quarterbacks this season.

Most Rushing Touchdowns, Quarterbacks, 2015

Player

Team

Rush TDs

Cam Newton

Carolina

7

2. Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay

5

3t. Tom Brady

New England

3

3t. Kirk Cousins

Washington

3

3t. Andy Dalton

Cincinnati

3

3t. Joe Flacco

Baltimore

3

3t. Tyrod Taylor

Buffalo

3

Now forget the fact that Winston is a quarterback (if you can)…his five rushing touchdowns are tied for third among all NFL rookies this year, no matter the position, and he's just one off the lead.

Most Rushing Touchdowns, Rookies, 2015

Player

Pos.

Team

Rush TDs

1t. Todd Gurley

RB

St. Louis

6

1t. Jeremy Langford

RB

Chicago

6

2t. Jameis Winston

QB

Tampa Bay

5

2t. Karlos Williams

RB

Buffalo

5

5t. David Johnson

RB

Arizona

4

5t. Thomas Rawls

RB

Seattle

4

Not surprisingly, Winston's rash of rushing TDs is making a mark in the Buccaneers' own record book. Several marks, that is. First of all, he has four games left in 2015 and a chance to break the team's record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback. He's already tied the mark, which was first established by a quarterback who was known for his rushing ability.

Most Rushing Touchdowns, Buccaneers QB, Single Season

Player

Season

Rush TDs

1t. Jameis Winston

2015

5

1t. Shaun King

2000

5

1t. Steve Young

1986

5

4t. Josh Freeman

2011

4

4t. Doug Williams

1980

4

4t. Doug Williams

1981

4

Fittingly, Winston got his record-tying score on a day that the team inducted former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams into its Ring of Honor at halftime. Williams happens to hold the Bucs' career record for rushing scores by a quarterback, but Winston has needed just 12 games to rise all the way into a tie for third on that chart, with second place just ahead.

Most Rushing Touchdowns, Buccaneers QB, Career

Player

Seasons

Rush TDs

Doug Williams

1978-82

13

Steve Young

1985-86

6

3t. Jameis Winston

2015

5

3t. Shaun King

1999-03

5

3t. Trent Dilfer

1994-99

5

3t. Vinny Testaverde

1987-92

5

Oh, Winston threw the ball on occasion against the Falcons, too. His last pass of the day, for instance, was a five-yard touchdown connection with WR Mike Evans that produced the game-winning points with less than two minutes to play. That's already the third time in just 12 career games that Winston has directed a game-winning march, defined as an offensive scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime that gives the team a lead it will not relinquish. Winston had previously directed such drives against Atlanta in Week Eight and Dallas in Week 10.

According to Pro Football Reference, which tracks game-winning drives (and has Peyton Manning as the career leader with 54), Winston is one of nine quarterbacks this season who has directed at least three such drives. No player has more than four.

Most Game-Winning Drives, 2015

Player

Team

GWDs

1t. Blake Bortles

Jacksonville

4

1t. Matt Ryan

Atlanta

4

3t. Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay

3

3t. Jay Cutler

Chicago

3

3t. Andy Dalton

Cincinnati

3

3t. Joe Flacco

Baltimore

3

3t. Peyton Manning

Denver

3

3t. Cam Newton

Carolina

3

3t. Carson Palmer

Arizona

3

Not that Winston is the only rookie on that list. In fact, is just the 14th quarterback to direct as many as three game-winning drives in his rookie season. Once again, we are using game-winning drive date compiled by Pro Football Reference.

Most Game-Winning Drives, Rookie, NFL History

Player

Team

Year

GWDs

Andrew Luck

IND

2012

7

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

2004

6

3t. Geno Smith

NYJ

2013

5

3t. Russell Wilson

SEA

2012

5

3t. Vince Young

TEN

2006

5

6t. Andy Dalton

CIN

2011

4

6t. Matt Ryan

ATL

2008

4

8t. Jameis Winston*

TB

2015

3

8t. Teddy Bridgewater

MIN

2014

3

8t. Bruce Gradkowski

TB

2006

3

8t. Carson Palmer

CIN

2004

3

8t. Jay Schroeder

WAS

1985

3

8t. Virgil Carter

CHI

1968

3

** Through 12 games

Winston may not be the only rookie to lead as many as three game-winning drives, but he's the youngest quarterback ever to do so. The list below is *not exclusive to rookies.*

*

Player

Team

Year

Age^

GWDs

Jameis Winston*

TB

2015

**21

3

Teddy Bridgewater

MIN

2014

21**

3

Geno Smith

NYJ

2013

22

5

Andrew Luck

IND

2012

22

7

Josh Freeman

TB

2010

22

5

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

2004

22

6

Kerry Collins

CAR

1995

22

3

Drew Bledsoe

NE

1994

22

3

Brett Favre

GB

1992

22

3

Bernie Kosar

CLE

1986

22

7

Dan Marino

MIA

1984

22

3

Mike Pagel

BAL

1983

22

4

Virgil Carter

CHI

1968

22

3

^ Age on season's opening day. * Through 12 games. * Winston was 21 years, eight months and seven days old; Bridgewater was 21 years, nine months and 28 days old; the remaining quarterbacks were all 22 and are ordered chronologically, not by specific year-month-day age.