Jamel Dean: A Day in the Life at Bucs Training Camp 

"First thing, I wake up around 6:30 a.m. and that is not guaranteeing that I am rolling out of bed at that time, depending on how sore I am," Dean laughed. "I may hit snooze one time and wake up around 6:45. Then, I get up before I doze off again. I use the bathroom and look in the mirror, make sure I don't have a tired face. I brush my teeth and then I clean my nose piercing. I have to make sure I take my water jug with me, too. I have to make sure I drink that gallon every day. I also started carrying a PVC pipe because of my hip. People think I am using it as a cane and they call me, 'Old Man.' So, I get here and go into the cafeteria and eat breakfast. I get oatmeal. Then, I get watermelon. I add a couple scoops of brown sugar, too. You have to, and then I add a splash of milk to my oatmeal.

"Then, we start off with team meeting and then after team meeting, we start warming up for practice, stretching, changing clothes, getting into the hot or cold tub – whatever you prefer. Personally, I don't do the cold tank. I don't do cold at all. Then we start practice. Once we go outside, we always check the flag. Once we see that the flag is not moving, then we know what type of day that it is going to be. So, after practice, we will do extra stuff, including technique that we need to work on that we are struggling with, and some players catch balls. Me, I work on my press technique and then afterwards, we have a little down period. That is when I go eat lunch with whatever they provide for us in the cafeteria. I have to watch my portion size because I have to be a certain weight. After I get done eating, I go upstairs into Coach Bowles' office, or "our office," because we both share it. Him and I, we will watch practice, he will teach me everything that I need to know – what I did wrong and what I did good – and then after that, we have a normal, casual either therapy session or a 'What is going on in the world' conversation. I like to hang out with Bowles. He is almost like another father figure to me, and we have been doing this since my rookie year, so I just got into a routine of going up there and aggravating him. Then, after that, we go to meetings and watch practice again. Then afterwards, we go to walk-thru and we go through what we will work on the next day at practice and that is about an hour and 15 minutes long. Then, we go home, or to the hotel."