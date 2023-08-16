Skip Peete: A Day in the Life at Bucs Training Camp

"Then, we go through practice and then team meeting at 7:45 and that goes until 8:30 and then you have to plan your individual practice session time of what you need to work on with the players to get ready for practice. Usually, mine are things we need to do to improve on whether it is technique or fundamental things within a play or within a blocking scheme. So, sometimes you will see us in the bags – that is primarily to get guys loose but to also work on footwork and change-of-direction and balance. Then, we get into more specific things like working on pass protection technique on the approach, setting of the feet, punch and then the second and third reaction. Everyone makes the initial block but then the guy moves, so you have to react to his second reaction and then also a third to sustain the run. I have always felt pass protection is primarily heart, effort and technique. Some guys can do it better than others but at this level, if you cannot pass protect, it is very hard for you to stick around. If you show signs of weakness, then they will say, 'Ok, we have to blitz this guy because he cannot block.' But once you show that you are a sound, fundamental pass protector, they don't blitz you. We have to do it to hopefully create one-on-one matchups along the front line. Those are the individual periods working on fundamentals and we will also ball handle the run plays with the quarterbacks so we can get the right course, the right track, the right read and the quarterback knows what angle and where he needs to open to get the handoff to us."

Videos of drills often monopolize social media channels during camp as fans clamor to find any way of seeing the representatives of their favorite team back in action. But similar to a play in football after the snap - every movement is methodically detailed down to a split-second - drills are designed to specifically target areas of growth within the position group. Based on the previous day of practice and what he finds on tape, Peete engineers a plan to cultivate growth, propelling players to well-rounded status. Then, practice begins and players have the opportunity to showcase on the grass what they have absorbed.

"Then from there, it is all teamwork, it is 11 guys working with 11 guys. That is where you have to know where you fit within the play, whether it is a run or a pass and what is your responsibility based on the play or the team you are facing. Aaron Donald can wreck a game. So, pass protections are, 'Go through your eye progression of who you are responsible for and then you check whoever Aaron Donald is over to see if that guy needs help. If he is good, then you get out and run your route. If he is not, then you have to stay there and help him.' Those are all game adjustments we have to make based on who we are playing. That is kind of a day. After practice, us as coaches, we will grab a bite to eat and bring it in to watch the practice film so that when we review it with the players, we already know what we are getting ready to say because we have seen it. There is always something that you have to correct. Once that day is over, then you start preparing for the next day."

In many ways, Peete is similar to a professor. He prepares players for the ultimate exam on Sunday under the lights. Then throughout the week, there are periodic quizzes that pop up in the form of practice. In the classroom, Peete explains the objective and two hours later, they have to put it all together on the grass. The true test is production in games and adjustments. There could be carryover depending on the structure of the opponent's defense, but formations and motions will likely change on a week-to-week basis. From first and second-down situations to situational scenarios, everything is calculated to formulate a plan of attack. From the snap of the ball, a chess match ensues. Countless hours of work contribute to one successful play. Peete analyzes extensive game footage and collaborates with the staff to develop strategic approaches that are tailored to each opponent, leveraging the Bucs' strengths and personnel.

"I think to have success in the pro game, you need to know as much as you can about your opponent and his mannerisms. Is he an aggressive guy? Is he fast downhill? Is he quick to take on a lineman or a back? Or is he a sit back and react guy? You have to look at yourself as well. Have to ask yourself, 'When I run the ball, is my tempo different than when we play-action?' It has to look the same, for them to say, 'Oh it is a run. No, it's a pass.' Now, those two steps may have gotten them out of position. You have to self-scout to make sure you are not giving tips to the defense, whether it is a run or a pass and whether you are getting the ball or not getting the ball. Everything is looked at and you have to be conscious of that. If you wipe your hands on the towel if you are getting the ball, you have to wipe your hands every time you break the huddle."

Film Preparation/Adjusting to Differing Learning Styles

Every player in the running back room learns and responds in a different way to the information being presented. Peete has to adapt and tailor his coaching style to contrasting personalities. First, he has to identify each player's preferences on communication, motivation and feedback to match their strengths. Some are more analytical, while others are creative and intuitive. Some are visual, while others retain information and process through auditory, kinesthetic, and verbal input. Then by understanding the styles in the room, Peete can find the best method of presenting the material for comprehension.

"My way of doing it is knowing everyone in that room because their personality types are different, and you have to figure out how they learn," Peete remarked. "Some guys are visual, and they have to see a video of it. Some guys can see diagrams, and some guys need the visual and then need to go out and walk through it to really grasp what you are talking about. Then some need all three: to see the diagrams, see the video and then they have to walk it. But you have to do whatever you can to have them ready at the end of the week. You build it in to where it gets everybody on the same page, because you do not want to draw someone out individually and say, 'Ok, this is for you.' We are all in the same meeting, so you touch on all three aspects during that timeframe and then they have to make the right decision based on the reaction of the defense. The first play is always the same thing, but it Is the second or third reaction by the defense that the players have to adjust to make the play right. You have to physically respond to the reaction, so it makes it an interesting game that way.

"I always tell them, 'Every day of practice and every play is an opportunity for you to showcase who you are and what you are about.' Because everybody watches everybody's game, they are not just showing us what they can do, they show the league. When someone gives you an opportunity, you have to grasp it with both hands and not let go. You have to make it difficult for anyone to say, 'He doesn't deserve to be here.' I am new and I formulate my own opinion on the players in the room. I tell them daily, 'You have to work every day to improve your skill level as a running back, but you can't do everything in one day. Whether its fine-tuning hand placement in pass protection, and the next day maybe footwork, and the depth and the speed of pass routes and by the end of the week, you have improved on every one of those areas. If you are confident, the person next to you will be. There are always going to be teams more talented than you and teams that we are more talented than, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to poise, confidence, and execution."

Complacency is the thief of progress and Peete works to impart daily development through a detail-oriented approach. Most athletes have the baseline desire to win but work ethic and dedication is what differentiates average from elite. When evaluating and analyzing film from games, Peete focuses on every single nuance to foster craft maturation, from depth of routes to footwork. Like watching a movie, Peete re-plays the matchup multiple times for a comprehensive breakdown of each play, distancing the emotional aspect from an electric win or a devastating loss.

"After the game, I am trying to grade it," Peete said. "Did they utilize the proper technique and the proper footwork, the proper depth on their routes? Did they identify the proper defender that they are responsible for in pass protection? Once you got through the game and you watch it, usually I watch it twice because usually the first time through, you're still a little antsy from the game whether you won or lost. You always want to be fair to the player and not be judgmental. You find more and more things the more times you watch it, like maybe a linebacker was in a gap that forced the runner to deviate from his course a little bit. The biggest thing after the game is just seeing if my players did the correct thing. Or, what caused them to do something they should not have done and how do I correct it."

Rachaad White Skillset/Intricacies of the Position

Peete has coached several dynamic backs throughout his career including Barber, Gurley, Pollard, Felix Jones, Matt Forte and Ezekiel Elliott, to name a few. Now, he will inherit second-year player Rachaad White in the Bucs' running back room. White is an intriguing mix of size and athleticism. He is patient in his run tempo, setting up blockers. White's balance and body control allow him to run through arm tackles and get to the second level. The Arizona State product is dangerous as a receiver and his vision allows him to be effective in different blocking schemes. The Bucs have installed a revamped offensive system under Dave Canales and White will be a focal point in 2023. The system will aim to marry the run and the pass game, utilizing quarterback bootlegs and scrambles, wide and mid zone with the offensive line moving laterally and motion to ignite the run game, stimulating play-action. The different elements will work cohesively to get playmakers in space.