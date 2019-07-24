Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Jason Pierre-Paul Placed on Active/NFI List

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list due to his neck injury, but he is eligible to be activated at any time.

Jul 24, 2019 at 03:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

181223_KZ_Bucs_Cowboys_0378
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 23, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Buccaneers lost 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list, indicating that he will not be ready to practice when the team opens training camp on Friday. That was expected after Pierre-Paul suffered a neck injury in an auto accident in May.

Players on the active/NFI list continue to count against the 90-man camp roster limit, and they may be activated from that list in order to return to practice at any time before the start of the regular season. Placing a player on the active/NFI list preserves the option to later put him on the reserve/NFI list, if necessary.

The Buccaneers originally acquired Pierre-Paul in a trade with the New York Giants in March of 2018, and the former University of South Florida star thrived in his return to the Bay area. Pierre-Paul's team-leading 12.5 sacks last season were his most since 2014 and they marked the first time a Buccaneer player had hit double digits in that category since 2005.

A first-round pick by the Giants in 2010, Pierre-Paul played eight seasons and earned two Pro Bowl berths in New York before last year's trade. In all, he has played in 127 NFL games with 101 starts and has recorded 71 sacks, 129 quarterback hits and 14 forced fumbles. He played in 89% of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps last season, the most by any of the team's defensive linemen.

Related Content

news

Bucs Place RB Giovani Bernard on I.R.

Running back Giovani Bernard's hip injury has forced him to injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games…The Bucs also added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad
news

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for the week leading up to Sunday night's game with the Saints is the same as last week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Activate Richard Sherman from I.R.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has begun cross-training at safety, has been activated from injured reserve and is available to play on Sunday against Buffalo
news

LS Zach Triner Activated from COVID List

Long-snapper Zach Triner will be available to play in Sunday's game against Buffalo after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, four days after he was placed on that list
news

Richard Sherman, Justin Watson Return to Practice

CB Richard Sherman and WR Justin Watson have a chance to return from the IR and PUP lists, respectively, after opening a 21-day practice window on Wednesday
news

S Troy Warner Back on Bucs' Protection List in Week 14

Tampa Bay's Week 14 list of protected practice squad players is similar to the last three weeks but with S Troy Warner now joining K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Add LS Garrison Sanborn to Practice Squad

With long-snapper Zach Triner currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers added a second option at the position by re-signing one of their former long-snappers, Garrison Sanborn
news

Long-Snapper Zach Triner Lands on COVID List

The Buccaneers have placed long-snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which could result in him missing the upcoming game against Buffalo
news

Bucs Activate Carlton Davis, Promote Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers have activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster off the practice squad, making both available to play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Bucs Place Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

A knee injury suffered early in his first career regular-season start on Sunday will force guard Aaron Stinnie to injured reserve and Bruce Arians described it as a longer-term issue on Wednesday
news

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

Tampa Bay has submitted the same list of protected practice squad players that it did in the previous two week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Breshad Perriman on Bucs' Protected List Again

Tampa Bay's list of protected practice squad players in Week 12 is the same as the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Advertising