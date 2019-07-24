Jason Pierre-Paul Placed on Active/NFI List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list, indicating that he will not be ready to practice when the team opens training camp on Friday. That was expected after Pierre-Paul suffered a neck injury in an auto accident in May.

Players on the active/NFI list continue to count against the 90-man camp roster limit, and they may be activated from that list in order to return to practice at any time before the start of the regular season. Placing a player on the active/NFI list preserves the option to later put him on the reserve/NFI list, if necessary.

The Buccaneers originally acquired Pierre-Paul in a trade with the New York Giants in March of 2018, and the former University of South Florida star thrived in his return to the Bay area. Pierre-Paul's team-leading 12.5 sacks last season were his most since 2014 and they marked the first time a Buccaneer player had hit double digits in that category since 2005.