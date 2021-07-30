Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Whitehead Activated from COVID List

The Bucs are getting starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on the field, activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and waiving rookie safety Augie Contressa

Jul 30, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jw

O.J. Howard returned to practice on Friday morning and now it looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting a prime contributor back on defense as well. Later on Friday the team activated fourth-year safety Jordan Whitehead from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

To make room for Whitehead on the 90-man training camp roster, the Buccaneers released rookie safety Augie Contressa.

Whitehead was on the sideline for Friday's practice and Head Coach Bruce Arians expected to see him back on the active list as soon as he passed through the league's COVID protocols. The Buccaneers had first placed Whitehead on the reserve list on July 23, two days before the team's first training camp practice.

Whitehead did not take part in any offseason workouts after undergoing shoulder surgery following the team's victory in Super Bowl LV. He sustained the injury in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay but was able to play through it in the Super Bowl. As such, Whitehead started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020, including the playoffs.

Whitehead finished the 2020 regular season as the team's fourth-leading tackler, making 74 stops to go with nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In the playoffs he added nine tackles, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles, including a critical forced fumble in the NFC Championship Game that led directly to a touchdown.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Pittsburgh, Whitehead has played in 45 games with 41 starts for the Buccaneers. He has recorded 219 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

Contressa signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 13. He played his college ball at Stony Brook.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Sign Tackle Chidi Okeke

The Bucs filled an open spot on their training camp O-Line depth chart on Thursday by signing first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, who spent all of 2019 on the Dolphins' practice squad
news

Bucs Waive Rookie Tackle Calvin Ashley

Calvin Ashley, an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M was waived after electing to leave the Buccaneers' training camp
news

Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

The Bucs filled their last roster spot right before the first practice of 2021 training camp on Sunday morning, adding to their defensive depth.
news

Bucs Sign TE De'Quan Hampton, Place Two More on PUP List

A day before the start of training camp, the Buccaneers have added first-year TE De'Quan Hampton and placed TE Cameron Brate and WR Justin Watson on the active/PUP list
news

Jordan Whitehead Placed on COVID List

Fourth-year safety and 2020 starter Jordan Whitehead will not be available for the start of training camp on Sunday after landing on the Bucs' reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Put Two On PUP List, Waive S Curtis Riley

The Buccaneers made a trio of pre-camp roster moves on Thursday, waiving/injured veteran S Curtis Riley and placing WR John Franklin and rookie CB Chris Wilcox on the active/PUP list
news

Bucs Sign Robert Hainsey, Finish Rookie Deals

The Buccaneers now have their entire 2021 draft class under contract and all rostered players signed before the start of training camp on July 25
news

Bucs Sign First-Round Pick Joe Tryon

First-round pick OLB Joe Tryon signed his first NFL deal on Tuesday, leaving the Buccaneers with just one remaining unsigned rookie//
news

Kyle Trask Inks Rookie Deal

QB Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2021 draft, is the fifth Bucs draftee to sign his first NFL contract
news

Antonio Brown Runs it Back with the Bucs 

WR Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the defending-champion Buccaneers on Tuesday, keeping the Tom Brady-led offense completely intact for 2021  
news

Bucs Add Former Hurricanes CB Dee Delaney

Tampa Bay has signed second-year cornerback Dee Delaney, who has previously played for Jacksonville and Washington and who finished his college career at the University of Miami 
Advertising