Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead reunites with the team that drafted him. Whitehead, who the Bucs selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, comes back to the Bay after spending two seasons with the New York Jets.

On Thursday, Whitehead officially inked a two-year deal with the Bucs. He returns to the secondary where he started 55 games from 2018-21. Tampa Bay has prioritized signing internally during free agency including Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. (tag), Chase McLaughlin, Lavonte David and Chase Edmonds. Whitehead is the team's initial external signing of the 2024 free agency frenzy.