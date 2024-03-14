 Skip to main content
Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets

Mar 14, 2024 at 04:28 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Welcome Back Jordan 16x9

Safety Jordan Whitehead reunites with the team that drafted him. Whitehead, who the Bucs selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, comes back to the Bay after spending two seasons with the New York Jets.

On Thursday, Whitehead officially inked a two-year deal with the Bucs. He returns to the secondary where he started 55 games from 2018-21. Tampa Bay has prioritized signing internally during free agency including Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. (tag), Chase McLaughlin, Lavonte David and Chase Edmonds. Whitehead is the team's initial external signing of the 2024 free agency frenzy.

In his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, Whitehead accumulated 292 tackles, five interceptions, 25 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in 59 games. In six playoff games, Whitehead posted another 22 tackles, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles. In the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Whitehead sparked the team's victory at Lambeau Field. He forced an Aaron Jones fumble in Green Bay territory to start the second half, which led to a quick touchdown for the Bucs and an ensuing 28-10 advantage.

While with the Jets, Whitehead played in and started all 34 of the team's games. He amassed 186 tackles during that span along with six interceptions and 17 passes defensed, including career-highs in interceptions (four) and tackles (97) last season.

In 25 games during the 2020-21 seasons, Whitehead occupied the team's starting tandem alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield Jr. manned the post in the Bucs' free safety role and several players rotated in the strong safety spot including Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney, Zyon McCollum and Kaevon Merriweather. The two will likely form a tandem once again in the Bucs' backfield in 2024, fortifying the club's last line of defense.

Whitehead is a tenacious downhill hitter and can cover the slot, as well as disrupt the run in the box. He has the athletic ability to stay with tight ends in coverage and he possesses lethal closing burst. Whitehead plays with tenaciousness and will help fortify the Bucs' secondary once again.

