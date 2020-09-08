Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former First-Round QB Josh Rosen Joins Bucs' Practice Squad

Josh Rosen, the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, will have a chance to work with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady after signing to the Bucs' expanded practice squad…The Bucs also added K Greg Joseph to that unit

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:47 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP_19272639573068
Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Quarterback Josh Rosen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept three passers on their 2020 active roster, led by perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, ﻿Tom Brady﻿. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added yet another live arm to that group as former Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen was signed to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers initially filled 15 of their 16 available practice squad spots on Sunday by bringing back players they had waived in the league-wide cuts on Saturday. That left one spot open, which was filled on Monday by the signing of second-year placekicker Greg Joseph. To make room for Rosen, the team also released rookie quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Rosen, who played his college ball at UCLA, was the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played one season and started 13 games for Arizona but was traded to Miami after the Cardinals took Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick in 2019. Rosen started three games for the Dolphins last year.

Miami, which drafted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall this past spring, waived Rosen on Saturday during the league-wide cuts to get rosters down to 53 players per team. After going unclaimed, Rosen could have sought a spot on an active roster in the league but was likely drawn to Tampa by the opportunity to work with Brady and Head Coach Bruce Arians, who has a long history of developing young quarterbacks.

The practice squad was expanded in 2020 to give teams greater flexibility while trying to navigate a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That will allow the Buccaneers to carry added depth at a number of positions, including quarterback, at which they have generally just held three players between the active roster and the practice squad. Brady is joined on the 53-man roster by veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

In his 16 regular-season NFL games, Rosen has completed 275 of 502 passes (54.8%) for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has also run 26 times for 151 yards.

Joseph also has NFL roots in Miami, having signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2018, following a college career at nearby Florida Atlantic University. A native of South Africa, Joseph moved with his family to Florida in 2001, when he was seven.

The Dolphins waived Joseph in September of his rookie year but he quickly hooked on with Cleveland and played in 14 games for the Browns, making 17 of his 20 field goal tries. He also was good on 25 of 29 extra point attempts in 2018. Last year, was signed by Tennessee in mid-December and saw action in two games, making all nine of his extra-point attempts. He was not asked to try a field goal in those two contests but made his only attempt during the Titans' three-game playoff run and was also perfect on nine more PATs. The Titans waived Joseph last week after signing kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

View the Bucs' 53-Man Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 53

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 53

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
3 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
4 / 53

OLB Quinton Bell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
5 / 53

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
6 / 53

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa
7 / 53

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
8 / 53

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
9 / 53

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
10 / 53

CB Carlton Davis

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Khalil Davis
11 / 53

DL Khalil Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
12 / 53

CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
13 / 53

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
14 / 53

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

RB Leonard Fournette

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
QB Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

QB Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston
17 / 53

DL William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
18 / 53

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
19 / 53

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
20 / 53

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
21 / 53

TE Rob Gronkowski

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
22 / 53

T Joe Haeg

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
23 / 53

TE O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
24 / 53

C Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
25 / 53

WR Tyler Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ronald Jones II
26 / 53

RB Ronald Jones II

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
27 / 53

G Ali Marpet

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
28 / 53

RB LeSean McCoy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
29 / 53

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
30 / 53

WR Scotty Miller

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
31 / 53

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Parnell Motley
32 / 53

CB Parnell Motley

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
33 / 53

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

DL Patrick O'Connor

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
37 / 53

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
38 / 53

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C A.Q. Shipley
39 / 53

C A.Q. Shipley

OT Donovan Smith
40 / 53

OT Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
41 / 53

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
42 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Ryan Succop
43 / 53

K Ryan Succop

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
44 / 53

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
45 / 53

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea
47 / 53

DT Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
48 / 53

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
49 / 53

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
50 / 53

ILB Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
51 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center
news

Leonard Fournette Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

Tampa Bay's star-studded offense added yet another potent weapon on Sunday when the team signed former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette…The Bucs also re-signed center A.Q. Shipley and put two rookies on IR
Running Back Raymond Calais
news

Bucs Get Draft Picks Back on Super-Sized Practice Squad

RB Ray Calais and ILB Chapelle Russell, Tampa Bay's two seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft, were among 15 players signed to the team's first iteration of a 16-man practice squad on Sunday
Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53
news

Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53

The Bucs officially trimmed their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit on Saturday, with second-year kicker Matt Gay among 24 players waived and center A.Q. Shipley the only vested veteran to be waived
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16, 2020 - Defensive lineman Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 11 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Release DL Kyle Love

Tampa Bay moved closer to Saturday's deadline for reducing the roster to 53 players by releasing veteran DL Kyle Love, who had signed with the team on August 16
Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop
news

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay has added a new candidate to its kicker competition, signing 12th-year veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has made 82.2% of his 287 career field goal attempts
Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line
news

Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line

The Buccaneers have signed former Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who has made 70 career NFL starts, including 51 in Bruce Arians' offense
Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back
news

Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Thinned a bit at wide receiver and punt returner by injuries, the Buccaneers have re-signed first-year WR Spencer Schnell, who had been waived just prior to training camp
Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR
news

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week
Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team

Advertising