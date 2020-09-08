Former First-Round QB Josh Rosen Joins Bucs' Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept three passers on their 2020 active roster, led by perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, ﻿Tom Brady﻿. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added yet another live arm to that group as former Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen was signed to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers initially filled 15 of their 16 available practice squad spots on Sunday by bringing back players they had waived in the league-wide cuts on Saturday. That left one spot open, which was filled on Monday by the signing of second-year placekicker Greg Joseph. To make room for Rosen, the team also released rookie quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Rosen, who played his college ball at UCLA, was the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played one season and started 13 games for Arizona but was traded to Miami after the Cardinals took Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick in 2019. Rosen started three games for the Dolphins last year.

Miami, which drafted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall this past spring, waived Rosen on Saturday during the league-wide cuts to get rosters down to 53 players per team. After going unclaimed, Rosen could have sought a spot on an active roster in the league but was likely drawn to Tampa by the opportunity to work with Brady and Head Coach Bruce Arians, who has a long history of developing young quarterbacks.

The practice squad was expanded in 2020 to give teams greater flexibility while trying to navigate a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That will allow the Buccaneers to carry added depth at a number of positions, including quarterback, at which they have generally just held three players between the active roster and the practice squad. Brady is joined on the 53-man roster by veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

In his 16 regular-season NFL games, Rosen has completed 275 of 502 passes (54.8%) for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has also run 26 times for 151 yards.

Joseph also has NFL roots in Miami, having signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2018, following a college career at nearby Florida Atlantic University. A native of South Africa, Joseph moved with his family to Florida in 2001, when he was seven.