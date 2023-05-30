Kyle Trask Excited About Bucs' "Creative" New Scheme

After trading Russell Wilson to Denver last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks held a competition for their starting spot between holdover Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who had come back in that swap with Denver. Given that both Smith and Lock had logged all of three starts for their respective teams the year before, it wasn't necessarily a contest that caught the imagination of the viewing public.

Smith, who had actually only started five games over a six-year span as a reserve for three different teams, won the job and then proceeded to perform so well that he was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. The Seahawks won nine games and made the playoffs while Smith completed 70% of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was, to put it simply, a revelation and one of the NFL's best stories in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in the early stages of a QB competition of their own, and it also features one holdover (Kyle Trask) and one new addition (Baker Mayfield). Trask, a second-round pick in 2021, has even less experience going into than Smith or Lock did, with no career starts, though Mayfield started 10 games for two teams last year and has opened 69 contests over five seasons.

It might be a bit too optimistic to expect 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns from whomever wins the Bucs' job, but Trask and Mayfield have another thing in common with Smith and Lock. The Seahawks offense was coordinated by Shane Waldron, who came to Seattle from the Rams and the Sean McVay coaching tree. The Buccaneers' new coordinator Dave Canales is another branch on that tree, as he worked under Waldron for the past two seasons. The Buccaneers' new scheme is obviously expected to bear some resemblance to what Smith played in last year. And to Trask, it already looks quite appealing.

"Just how creative the offense is," said Trask about what has stood out about the playbook in the early part of the team's set of OTA practices. "I think everybody has really bought into the scheme and I am just really looking forward to seeing how it looks versus a defense. You see what they did in Seattle with Geno and the weapons they had. I think with our weapons we are due for some really explosive plays."