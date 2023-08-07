Kyle Trask's Goal: A 'Clean' Bucs Offense

Trask did get picked off once during Monday's practice, but since that has been a rarity overall and he still had plenty of positive moments, he felt like it was another good field session.

"I was just trying to take care of the ball, keep getting through my progressions, taking the first open read and just trying to play clean overall," he said.

Every good practice helps when you are locked in a one-on-one battle that has, by all accounts, been very tight through the first two weeks of training camp. Trask and veteran Baker Mayfield have been alternating practice days as the quarterback with the first-team offense, and every bit of tape from practice and the upcoming preseason games is going to be factored into the final decision. That decision is likely still several weeks away from being made, at least until after both competitors have gotten to start one preseason contest.

"I've been in a lot of quarterback competitions in my football career and I think the main thing you can focus on is just playing the best that you can," said Trask. "There's a lot of things that are out of your hands, in terms of the competition. It's the same for me: stay focused on what I can do. I know it's obviously cliché but it's the truth – I'm just focused on getting our offense in the best play, the best checks that I possibly can."

It's fair to say that performance in the games will carry the most weight in the evaluation of Trask and Mayfield, because the action will be fully live, the opposing defense will be more motivated to stop them and the pass rush won't be pulling off at the last second. Still, the approach for Trask will be the same as what he has followed throughout camp.