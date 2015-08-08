Lansanah Refuses to Get Complacent

"I wouldn't say that I'm an underdog now, but I'm not someone to get complacent. I'm going to come out here and give my all every day and do what the coaches ask me to do. That's always been my character."

Buccaneer fans wondered if Lansanah was emphasizing his underdog status when he tweeted about career obstacles on the same day the Buccaneers drafted Alexander. In fact, Lansanah wasn't even watching the draft at the time; rather, he was enjoying a meal at Chipotle when he got to thinking about his career goals. He has since formed a bond with his rookie teammate, even feeling as if Alexander is something like a younger brother to him.

"People doubted me my whole life, especially being out of the league for four years," said Lansanah. "I went to interview for jobs and I told people that I was trying to get back into the league and they told me that people that have been out as long as me never get back. All of that is still in the back of my mind each and every day. Now I have this opportunity and I can't let it go like I did in the past."

The versatility that Lansanah showed in 2014 might have made him the perfect backup linebacker for the Buccaneers in 2015, especially with the addition of a big young talent through the draft. Instead, Lansanah has fought hard to establish himself as a starter.

"He's probably more like a WILL linebacker playing SAM," said Nickerson. "I think he's a very good fit at SAM. He's good in coverage, has range, he's smart, he understands what we're trying to do. And he has a knack for taking the ball away."

Additional notes from Friday's practice:

The Buccaneers had blessedly few injury woes during the first week of training camp, even though veteran safety Chris Conte (knee) went back to inactivity after getting a little work in on Thursday.