Las Vegas to Host 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, on January 31.

The game itself will be preceded by a week-long football celebration that will feature the traditional practices by both NFC and AFC teams, along with the fan-favorite NFL Skills competition. The NFL Flag Championship games will also be hosted in Vegas that week.

Vegas will show off its bright lights and entertainment on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes a week before the Super Bowl, as the NFL ushers in a new era of the all-star game. The Pro Bowl has been held in Orlando, Florida since 2017 after having traditionally been played in Hawai'i for decades, with a few exceptions. This will be the first time the game will be held in Vegas.

Last season, three Bucs players were selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl held in Camping World Stadium. Both wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin earned nods but were unable to participate in the game due to late-season injuries. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career after he led the league in sacks with 19.5 in 2019. Barrett participated in the skills competition, practices and the game itself in Orlando.