Last Call for Student Ambassador Applications

The deadline for local high schoolers to apply for the Buccaneers’ Student Ambassador program is Friday at 5 p.m

Jun 09, 2011 at 06:33 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are issuing a final call for applications to all high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in West Central Florida who are interested in joining the team's next group of Student Ambassadors.  The deadline to submit an application for the 2011-12 term is Friday, June 10 and all dedicated, energetic and motivated students are encouraged to apply.  High school students who are passionate about serving the community and cheering on the Buccaneers shouldn't miss this unique opportunity.

The Buccaneers will select 40 local high school students to serve as Ambassadors.  During the one-year term, members will have the opportunity to tour Raymond James Stadium and the team's state-of-the-art training facility, learn from important guest speakers and attend Buccaneers home games, either as team representatives or fans. Student Ambassadors also participate in charitable events alongside Buccaneer coaches, players and staff, and will gain rewarding experience while serving the local community.

Applications must be completed online and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday.  Qualified candidates will be interviewed at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, June 20-23.  As part of the online application process, applicants will be asked to submit an essay of 1,500 words or less that describes the positive qualities he or she possesses and the experiences he or she has had that would enhance the Student Ambassadors.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Student Ambassadors, please call 813-870-2700 ext. 2274.  Click here to go directly to the application page.

