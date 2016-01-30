Lavonte David: Chip Still on My Shoulder

"It's great being around all these guys," said David. "Everyone's cool. You don't get a lot of chances to meet some of the opposing players in the NFL unless you get out here. Here, it's like a big family atmosphere, everybody's happy, everybody's enjoying this whole situation."

As much as he's enjoying the week, David hasn't quite let go of that feeling of being passed over the last couple years, and almost a third time in 2015. That's good news for Buccaneers fans – David is clearly motivated to take his game to a level where he won't have to wait for a last-minute call to Hawaii.

"Yeah I feel validated, but at the same time, I was an alternate," he said. "I want to be one of those guys that's automatically voted in from the get-go. I'm embracing this; it's a great moment, something I can put on my résumé. But hopefully in the years to come I can be one of the first guys voted in.