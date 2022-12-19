Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David Cracks Bucs' Top 10 in Sacks

Data Crunch: Lavonte David passed an all-time Bucs great on the team's career sack list and Chris Godwin continued his streak of prolific pass-catching on Sunday against Cincinnati 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-23, on Sunday, following an extremely competent first half with a second half that is best forgotten, as Cincinnati scored 34 unanswered points, aided by a string of turnovers.

It was a disappointing result for the Buccaneers, though they do remain in first place in the NFC South by a game over the other three teams in the division. And, as usual, even in a loss there were some noteworthy statistical achievements and some milestones reached. One of those was by Lavonte David, who in addition to all of his other accomplishments over 11 seasons in the league is also now among the top 10 in franchise history in quarterback sacks.

David recorded his third sack of the season early in the second quarter, dropping Joe Burrow for a loss of seven and forcing a fumble that Burrow was able to drag back in. That was the key play in a three-and-out defensive series as the Bucs allowed only 83 total yards in the first half. It was the 29th sack of David's career, allowing him to pass another positional anomaly on the Bucs' top 10 list, as he replaced cornerback Ronde Barber (28.0) in the 10th spot.

Most Sacks, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.SeasonsSacks
Lee Roy SelmonDE1976-8478.5
Warren SappDT1995-200377.0
Simeon RiceDE2001-0669.5
Gerald McCoyDT2010-1854.5
Shaquil BarrettOLB2019-2240.5
David LoganDT1979-8639.0
Chidi AhanotuDE1993-2000; 0434.5
Brad CulpepperDT1994-9933.0
Jason Pierre-PaulOLB2019-2133.0
Lavonte DavidLB2012-2229.0

Though the Buccaneers weren't able to collect the loose ball after Burrow's fumble, David at least created the opportunity for a turnover. Few players have done that more often than David since he entered the league in 2012.

Most Fumbles Forced, NFL, 2012-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)FF
Chandler JonesPatriots/Cardinals/Raiders34
Robert QuinnFive teams*31
Lavonte DavidBuccaneers27
J.J. WattTexans/Cardinals27
Khalil MackRaiders/Bears/Chargers25
Von MillerBroncos/Rams/Bills25

(* Quinn has played for the Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Bears and Eagles.)

The Buccaneers sacked Burrow twice on Sunday, with the other a combined effort between Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Tampa Bay's defense also broke up nine of Burrow's passes, with cornerback Carlton Daviscollecting four of those passes defensed, including one on a diving interception of a tipped pass in the first quarter. Davis now has a team-high 11 pass breakups this year and has recorded 59 of them since the start of the 2019 season. Only Philadelphia's James Bradberry has more in that span.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2019-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)PD
James BradberryPanthers/ Giants/ Eagles61
Carlton DavisBuccaneers59
Denzel WardBrowns51
J.C. JacksonPatriots/ Chargers49
Trevon DiggsCowboys48
Xavien HowardDolphins48

Davis now has three games in his career with four-plus passes defensed. Since 2019, only his teammate, Jamel Dean, has more such games, with five. Davis and the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs each have three.

On offense, Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes while completing 30 of 44 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions. In the process, he broke a tie with Josh Freeman to move into sole possession of third place on the Buccaneers' all-time passing yardage chart.

Most Career Passing Yards, Buccaneers

Table inside Article
QuarterbackSeasonsYards
Jameis Winston2015-1919,737
Vinny Testaverde1987-9214,820
Tom Brady2020-2213,846
Josh Freeman2009-1313,534
Trent Dilfer1994-9912,969

One of Brady's three touchdown passes was caught by wide receiver Chris Godwin, who tallied eight catches for 83 yards on the day. Godwin extended his NFL-best streak of consecutive games with at least five catches to 11and moved closer to the Buccaneers' all-time record in that regard.

Most Consecutive Games with Five-Plus Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerStreakDates
Keyshawn Johnson15Dec. 18, 2000 - Dec. 16, 2001
Chris Godwin11Oct. 2, 2022 - Dec. 11, 2022
Keenan McCardell9Oct. 26, 2003 - Dec. 20, 2003
Mike Evans7Dec. 18, 2017 - Sept. 30, 2018
Joey Galloway7Sept. 25, 2005 - Nov. 13, 2005

Godwin missed the two games before his streak began due to a hamstring injury, but since has ranked among the NFL's most prolific pass-catchers. His 78 receptions since his return to action in Week Four ranks third in the NFL.

Most Receptions, NFL, Weeks 4-15

Table inside Article
PlayerTeamRecs.
Justin JeffersonVikings93
Tyreek HillDolphins88
Chris GodwinBuccaneers78
Austin EkelerChargers74
Travis KelceChiefs74

Godwin's five-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the 32nd of his career and his 33rd touchdown overall (he also has one career rushing score). His latest trip to the end zone allowed him to move up to tied for fifth in team history in overall touchdowns and fourth in scoring receptions.

Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
ReceiverPos.SeasonsTDs
Mike EvansWR2014-2279
Mike AlstottFB1996-200671
James WilderRB1981-8946
Jimmie GilesTE1978-8634
Cameron BrateTE2014-2233
Chris GodwinWR2017-2233
Kevin HouseWR1980-8631
Warrick DunnRB1997-2001; 0828
Joey GallowayWR2004-0828
Doug MartinRB2012-1728

Most Career Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
ReceiverPos.SeasonsTDs
Mike EvansWR2014-2278
Jimmie GilesTE1978-8634
Cameron BrateTE2014-2233
Chris GodwinWR2017-2232
Kevin HouseWR1980-8631

**

Additional Notes:

- Wide receiver Russell Gage scored on touchdown passes of one and five yards against the Bengals, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his five-year career. He also scored in the Buccaneers' Week 14 game at San Francisco and has now caught touchdown passes in consecutive outings for the first time in his career.

- Tackle Donovan Smith made the 123rd start of his career on Sunday, which ties him with Gerald McCoy for the 10th most in franchise history. There are three active Buccaneers on that top 11 list, with Lavonte David at number four with 163 starts and Mike Evans in the seventh spot with 134.

- Tom Brady moved a little closer to the all-time NFL lead in 300-yard passing games on Sunday, notching the 112th one of his career. Only Drew Brees, with 123, has more.

