Lavonte David Cracks Bucs' Top 10 in Sacks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-23, on Sunday, following an extremely competent first half with a second half that is best forgotten, as Cincinnati scored 34 unanswered points, aided by a string of turnovers.
It was a disappointing result for the Buccaneers, though they do remain in first place in the NFC South by a game over the other three teams in the division. And, as usual, even in a loss there were some noteworthy statistical achievements and some milestones reached. One of those was by Lavonte David, who in addition to all of his other accomplishments over 11 seasons in the league is also now among the top 10 in franchise history in quarterback sacks.
David recorded his third sack of the season early in the second quarter, dropping Joe Burrow for a loss of seven and forcing a fumble that Burrow was able to drag back in. That was the key play in a three-and-out defensive series as the Bucs allowed only 83 total yards in the first half. It was the 29th sack of David's career, allowing him to pass another positional anomaly on the Bucs' top 10 list, as he replaced cornerback Ronde Barber (28.0) in the 10th spot.
Most Sacks, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Seasons
|Sacks
|Lee Roy Selmon
|DE
|1976-84
|78.5
|Warren Sapp
|DT
|1995-2003
|77.0
|Simeon Rice
|DE
|2001-06
|69.5
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|2010-18
|54.5
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|2019-22
|40.5
|David Logan
|DT
|1979-86
|39.0
|Chidi Ahanotu
|DE
|1993-2000; 04
|34.5
|Brad Culpepper
|DT
|1994-99
|33.0
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|OLB
|2019-21
|33.0
|Lavonte David
|LB
|2012-22
|29.0
Though the Buccaneers weren't able to collect the loose ball after Burrow's fumble, David at least created the opportunity for a turnover. Few players have done that more often than David since he entered the league in 2012.
Most Fumbles Forced, NFL, 2012-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|FF
|Chandler Jones
|Patriots/Cardinals/Raiders
|34
|Robert Quinn
|Five teams*
|31
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|27
|J.J. Watt
|Texans/Cardinals
|27
|Khalil Mack
|Raiders/Bears/Chargers
|25
|Von Miller
|Broncos/Rams/Bills
|25
(* Quinn has played for the Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Bears and Eagles.)
The Buccaneers sacked Burrow twice on Sunday, with the other a combined effort between Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Tampa Bay's defense also broke up nine of Burrow's passes, with cornerback Carlton Daviscollecting four of those passes defensed, including one on a diving interception of a tipped pass in the first quarter. Davis now has a team-high 11 pass breakups this year and has recorded 59 of them since the start of the 2019 season. Only Philadelphia's James Bradberry has more in that span.
Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2019-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|PD
|James Bradberry
|Panthers/ Giants/ Eagles
|61
|Carlton Davis
|Buccaneers
|59
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|51
|J.C. Jackson
|Patriots/ Chargers
|49
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|48
|Xavien Howard
|Dolphins
|48
Davis now has three games in his career with four-plus passes defensed. Since 2019, only his teammate, Jamel Dean, has more such games, with five. Davis and the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs each have three.
On offense, Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes while completing 30 of 44 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions. In the process, he broke a tie with Josh Freeman to move into sole possession of third place on the Buccaneers' all-time passing yardage chart.
Most Career Passing Yards, Buccaneers
|Quarterback
|Seasons
|Yards
|Jameis Winston
|2015-19
|19,737
|Vinny Testaverde
|1987-92
|14,820
|Tom Brady
|2020-22
|13,846
|Josh Freeman
|2009-13
|13,534
|Trent Dilfer
|1994-99
|12,969
One of Brady's three touchdown passes was caught by wide receiver Chris Godwin, who tallied eight catches for 83 yards on the day. Godwin extended his NFL-best streak of consecutive games with at least five catches to 11and moved closer to the Buccaneers' all-time record in that regard.
Most Consecutive Games with Five-Plus Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Streak
|Dates
|Keyshawn Johnson
|15
|Dec. 18, 2000 - Dec. 16, 2001
|Chris Godwin
|11
|Oct. 2, 2022 - Dec. 11, 2022
|Keenan McCardell
|9
|Oct. 26, 2003 - Dec. 20, 2003
|Mike Evans
|7
|Dec. 18, 2017 - Sept. 30, 2018
|Joey Galloway
|7
|Sept. 25, 2005 - Nov. 13, 2005
Godwin missed the two games before his streak began due to a hamstring injury, but since has ranked among the NFL's most prolific pass-catchers. His 78 receptions since his return to action in Week Four ranks third in the NFL.
Most Receptions, NFL, Weeks 4-15
|Player
|Team
|Recs.
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|93
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|88
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|78
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|74
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|74
Godwin's five-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the 32nd of his career and his 33rd touchdown overall (he also has one career rushing score). His latest trip to the end zone allowed him to move up to tied for fifth in team history in overall touchdowns and fourth in scoring receptions.
Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History
|Receiver
|Pos.
|Seasons
|TDs
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-22
|79
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|71
|James Wilder
|RB
|1981-89
|46
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|2014-22
|33
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|2017-22
|33
|Kevin House
|WR
|1980-86
|31
|Warrick Dunn
|RB
|1997-2001; 08
|28
|Joey Galloway
|WR
|2004-08
|28
|Doug Martin
|RB
|2012-17
|28
Most Career Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Receiver
|Pos.
|Seasons
|TDs
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-22
|78
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|2014-22
|33
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|2017-22
|32
|Kevin House
|WR
|1980-86
|31
**
Additional Notes:
- Wide receiver Russell Gage scored on touchdown passes of one and five yards against the Bengals, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his five-year career. He also scored in the Buccaneers' Week 14 game at San Francisco and has now caught touchdown passes in consecutive outings for the first time in his career.
- Tackle Donovan Smith made the 123rd start of his career on Sunday, which ties him with Gerald McCoy for the 10th most in franchise history. There are three active Buccaneers on that top 11 list, with Lavonte David at number four with 163 starts and Mike Evans in the seventh spot with 134.
- Tom Brady moved a little closer to the all-time NFL lead in 300-yard passing games on Sunday, notching the 112th one of his career. Only Drew Brees, with 123, has more.