Lavonte David Cracks Bucs' Top 10 in Sacks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-23, on Sunday, following an extremely competent first half with a second half that is best forgotten, as Cincinnati scored 34 unanswered points, aided by a string of turnovers.

It was a disappointing result for the Buccaneers, though they do remain in first place in the NFC South by a game over the other three teams in the division. And, as usual, even in a loss there were some noteworthy statistical achievements and some milestones reached. One of those was by Lavonte David, who in addition to all of his other accomplishments over 11 seasons in the league is also now among the top 10 in franchise history in quarterback sacks.

David recorded his third sack of the season early in the second quarter, dropping Joe Burrow for a loss of seven and forcing a fumble that Burrow was able to drag back in. That was the key play in a three-and-out defensive series as the Bucs allowed only 83 total yards in the first half. It was the 29th sack of David's career, allowing him to pass another positional anomaly on the Bucs' top 10 list, as he replaced cornerback Ronde Barber (28.0) in the 10th spot.