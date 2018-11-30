Lavonte David is the Buccaneers 'Big Brother' During This Year's My Cause, My Cleats Campaign

"You have the 'Bigs' already doing a great job. People are doing a great job just trying to bring awareness," David said.

While David is trying to grow the program in Tampa Bay, he was named a National Ambassador for Big Brothers, Big Sisters America in 2016. He hosts an annual bowling event in partnership with his Lavonte's Legends Foundation that benefits Big Brothers, Big Sisters and held this year's event at Pin Chasers here in Tampa, where he and his Buccaneer teammates bowled with "Bigs" and "Littles" after David gave a heartwarming speech to those in attendance as to how much the cause means to him.

Speeches are something he's had to get used to with his involvement, though it wasn't always that way. His Ambassador-ship has helped David get out of his comfort zone and while he said one of his best memories with the program was being named the National Ambassador, he admits it made him nervous.

"Being named a National Ambassador for Big Brothers, Big Sisters, it was amazing," David recalled. "It was an awesome moment. I had to give a little speech. That was probably one of the first times I've ever been nervous in my life. I barely talk as it is so talking in front of a lot of people is pretty nerve-wrecking."

David's one-on-one interactions with the children Big Brothers, Big Sisters are more of what he enjoys.