LB Kwon Alexander Suspended for 4 Games

The National Football League announced today that linebacker Kwon Alexander has been suspended for four games.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON

Kwon Alexander of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been suspended without pay for the team's final four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Alexander's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers' active roster on Monday, January 4 following the team's January 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.

STATEMENT FROM BUCCANEERS HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH:

We are obviously disappointed to be losing Kwon at this point in the season. He made an error in judgement earlier this season and he has owned up to that situation. We educate all players regarding the league's policies on performance enhancing supplements and, while we are disappointed in this situation, we will continue to stand by Kwon and support him as best we can until he is eligible to re-join the team following the last regular season game.