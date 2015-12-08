Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Kwon Alexander Suspended for 4 Games

A statement regarding the suspension of Kwon Alexander.

Dec 08, 2015 at 07:07 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers.com
128-kwon-alexander.jpg

The National Football League announced today that linebacker Kwon Alexander has been suspended for four games.**

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON**
Kwon Alexander of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been suspended without pay for the team's final four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Alexander's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers' active roster on Monday, January 4 following the team's January 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.

STATEMENT FROM BUCCANEERS HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH:
We are obviously disappointed to be losing Kwon at this point in the season. He made an error in judgement earlier this season and he has owned up to that situation. We educate all players regarding the league's policies on performance enhancing supplements and, while we are disappointed in this situation, we will continue to stand by Kwon and support him as best we can until he is eligible to re-join the team following the last regular season game.**

STATEMENT FROM BUCCANEERS LB KWON ALEXANDER:**
I made a mistake by putting a product in my body that I did not know was banned by the league's policy. It's very disappointing and frustrating that I won't be able to be with my teammates during this important final stretch of games, but I have to own up to my mistake, learn from this and ensure it doesn't happen again. I have decided to drop my appeal in order to move past this issue and will focus on re-joining my teammates in four weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jason Licht on the Draft: We Have to Trust Our Board

The Buccaneers may have a few more soft spots on the depth chart than they did heading into the draft a year ago, but GM Jason Licht knows that focusing too much on any given need can end up being a trap

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

With just over a week until the NFL Draft, most pundits believe the Buccaneers will choose to add a difference maker in the trenches, but there is a split as to whether it will be on offense or defense.

news

Tom Brady Among Four Star QBs Headlining 'The Match'

The latest edition of Turner Sports' exhibition golf challenge known as 'The Match' will pit Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas

news

Maral Javadifar Promoted to Director of Rehabilitation and Performance Coach

After three seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, Maral Javadifar is stepping into a newly-created role from which she will lead the Bucs' efforts to mitigate injury risk and maximize player performance

Advertising