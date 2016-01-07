Licht: Bucs' Search to Be Quick But Thorough

"I'll start with, once again, ownership that is not afraid to spend money," said Licht. "I'll go into a 22-year old quarterback, who I happen to believe is a franchise quarterback; that's a very strong asset to have. That's one that not many teams can say that they have."

"I would tell them that this organization has done everything it can to find the best head coach," he said. "They are committed to winning. They are committed to finding the right guy. And right now, they're confident that we can find the right guy and they've placed that confidence in me. I've been around some great organizations. I've been part of a coaching search in Arizona that resulted in a pretty good head coach. I've had a lot of experiences with that, with good coaches, and I don't think it's going to deter a great coach from coming here. It's an excellent situation. It's already been shown from the interest we've received that people want to come to Tampa and coach."