Liftoff with Glazer Children's Museum and Tampa Intl. Airport as we Fly into Aviation Week

The Glazer Children's Museum and Tampa International Airport will be hosting their Aviation Week from July 18-24.

Jul 13, 2016 at 02:45 AM
WHO: Glazer Children's Museum

WHAT: On July 18-24 come soar with the Glazer Children's Museum and Tampa International Airport for Aviation Week. With events such as Flight Test Workshop, Airplane Builders, Moon Day with NASA Roboticist, and so much more, your little one will take off with excitement. Come celebrate Amelia Earhart's birthday at the end of the week with a special guest appearance, and even some yummy cake!

Glazer Children's Museum is proud to be working alongside NASA for Moon Day on Wednesday, July 20. On this special day Rich Johanboekeas, a NASA Roboticist, will be hosting two robotic inspired workshops and a Q&A session for guest at 11am. The two workshops will focus on Robotic Hand (children ages 11+) and Robotic End Effectors (children ages 8+). This is great opportunity to learn together as a family about the world of robotics and power of science! Parents and caregivers can register their child at GlazerMuseum.org/moondayworkshops and each workshop is included with regular admission.

MUSEUM ADMISSION: Regular admission is $15 for adults, $9.50 for children ages 1-12, and $12.50 for members of the military.

WHEN: July 18-24

WHERE: Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, Fla. 33602

LINK: GlazerMuseum.org/event/aviationweek2016

