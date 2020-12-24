2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Lions, Week 16

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

DL Ndamukong Suh was the second-overall pick in the 2010 draft, chosen by the Lions. He played his first five seasons in Detroit, racking up 36.0 sacks, four Pro Bowl selections and three first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. Suh has played the past two seasons for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers DL Patrick O'Connor was a seventh-round draft pick by the Lions in 2017. He had a brief stint on Detroit's practice squad to start his rookie season but later that year ended up on the same crew with the Buccaneers.

In that same draft, the Lions selected DL Jeremiah Ledbetter in the sixth round. Ledbetter made the roster as a rookie and played in all 16 games for Detroit but was waived at the beginning of 2018. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad in December of 2018.

S Andrew Adams is in his second stint with the Buccaneers, and in between he spent time in Detroit. After playing in Tampa in 2018, Adams signed with the Lions in March of 2019. After the Lions waived him in the final cuts that year, Adams came back to the Buccaneers and has been on the team for the past two seasons.

Tampa Bay Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote played 13 seasons in the NFL, including one with the Lions. Foote started all 14 games in which he appeared for Detroit in 2009, recording 99 tackles and two sacks.

Buccaneers Assistant Coach Tom Moore has spent more than four decades coaching in the NFL, and unsurprisingly that included a stint in Detroit. From 1994-96 he served as the Lions' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wayne Fontes' staff, working with the likes of Barry Sanders, Herman Moore and Scott Mitchell. The Lions made the playoffs in two of his three seasons with the team.

John Spytek is in his fifth season as Tampa Bay's director of player personnel. His first job in the NFL was as an operations intern with the Lions in 2004.

Detroit Linebackers Coach Ty McKenzie played three games at linebacker for the Buccaneers in 2010.

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

Head Coach Bruce Arians

Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich

Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong

KEY 2020 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

Lions:

WR Quintez Cephus (5th-round draft pick)

LB Jamie Collins (UFA)

QB Chase Daniel (UFA)

S Duron Harmon (T-NE)

G Jonah Jackson (3rd-round draft pick)

CB Jeff Okudah (1st-round draft pick…currently on IR)

DE Julian Okwara (3rd-round draft pick)

RB Adrian Peterson (FA)

WR Mohamed Sanu (FA)

DT Danny Shelton (UFA…currently on IR)

C Logan Sternberg (4th-round draft pick)

RB D'Andre Swift (2nd-round draft pick)

CB Desmond Trufant (FA…currently on IR)

T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (UFA)

DT Nick Williams (UFA)

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Another former teammate of Brady's, albeit for just one game, arrived in late October when the Buccaneers signed WR Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay debuted new uniforms in Week One in New Orleans. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history and was worn for the first time in Denver in Week Three.

The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett will play on the tag's one-year contract this fall.

The Buccaneers lost one of their key defensive players in Week Five when third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Vea recorded 2.0 sacks through the first five games and was a key member of the team's league-leading run defense.

Lions:

The Lions do not currently have a special teams coordinator. The man in that role, Brayden Coombs, was fired on Monday after he apparently called for a fake punt on Sunday against Tennessee without consulting with Bevell or the rest of the Lions' coaching staff. Coombs was in his first season in that role, replacing John Bonamego.

The Lions made a number of changes to their coaching staff after the 2019 season, including the hiring of Coombs. Most notably, Cory Undlin is in his first season as the defensive coordinator after Paul Pasqualoni retired at the end of last season. It is the first NFL coordinator job for Undlin, who had spent the previous five seasons as the Eagles' defensive backs coach. In addition, the Lions' staff has new coaches in 2020 for their defensive backs (Steve Gregory, promoted from defensive assistant), linebackers (Ty McKenzie), tight ends (Ben Johnson, promoted from quality control coach) and offensive line (Hank Fraley, promoted from assistant offensive line coach).

Detroit moved on from one of its most prominent defensive players in the offseason, trading cornerback Darius Slay to the Eagles for third and fifth-round picks in the 2020 draft. The Lions already had the third-overall pick in that draft and used it on a direct replacement for Slay in Ohio State star Jeff Okudah. The Lions also signed former Falcons standout cornerback Desmond Trufant after he was released by Atlanta, but Trufant is currently on injured reserve, as is Okudah.

The Lions signed punter Jack Fox, a 2019 undrafted free agent signee by Kansas City, to their practice squad last December. That proved to be a very good move. The Lions let incumbent punter Sam Martin walk in free agency and turned the job over to Fox, who has been so good he was just named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster this week. Fox ranks third in the NFL in gross punting average (49.3) and second in net average (45.3).

TOP STORYLINES

Playing for January – The simplest and first step for the Buccaneers in their quest to get a playoff spot locked up as soon as possible was noted above: Win in Detroit and Tampa Bay is in. But that's far from the only goal the Bucs can chase over the final two weeks of the regular season. Depending upon what happens in the Christmas Day game between Minnesota and New Orleans, the Bucs could head into their Saturday game knowing they have a chance to pull within striking distance of their first NFC South title since 2007. Tampa Bay has quietly closed the gap on New Orleans and if the Vikings and Buccaneers both win in Week 16 the Bucs and Saints will have identical 10-5 records. Of course, while those hypothetical record would be identical they wouldn't exactly be equal, because the Saints' win ledger includes two against Tampa Bay. That's an iron-clad head-to-head tiebreaker, so the Bucs would still need to beat Atlanta in Week 17 and have the Saints lose at Carolina to take the division crown. Moving up from the sixth to the fifth seed is a more attainable goal for Tampa Bay because it doesn't necessitate any outside help. If the Bucs can beat the Lions they will head into the final week of the regular season knowing that another win over Atlanta would secure that fifth seed.

A Full 60 – It's the story that won't go away: No matter how much attention they pay to it and emphasis they put on it in practice, the Buccaneers simply can't seem to avoid slow starts in the second half of this season. That problem reared its head in a nearly critical way in Week 15 when the Bucs were outgained by a 261-60 yard margin in the first half by Atlanta, going into halftime down by a 17-0 score. As the Buccaneers learned in narrow losses to AFC top seed Kansas City and likely NFC playoff squad Los Angeles, such starts can doom them against stronger teams. Tampa Bay's shaky openings have usually begun with a single missed opportunity, whether it was an overthrown third-down pass to a wide-open Rob Gronkowski in Week 14 or an unsuccessful tackle attempt on a third-down dump-off to Todd Gurley last weekend. Said Arians after Sunday's game: "My comments to the team after the game [were], 'If we can play 30 minutes like that, why can't we play 60?' It's frustrating. We lost to the Chiefs and the Rams by three, both of those games spotting them [points] and playing this way. It's not going to happen. You're not going to beat those good teams playing this way. We've got to play better in the first half than we played today." The Buccaneers are right to believe they won't be able to win in that manner in the playoffs. They're not in the playoffs yet, but it would be a big confidence boost if the team can solve that problem before getting to January, and that could start on Saturday in Detroit.

The Biggest Takeaway – Two weeks ago, the Buccaneers technically won the turnover battle against Minnesota when Jason Pierre-Paul came up with fourth-down strip-sack and a fumble recovery on the Vikings' final play of the game. A sack would have been enough to get the ball back for the Bucs' offense, but the play counted as a takeaway, the only one by either team in the game. Notably, the Buccaneers are now 7-0 in games in which they win the turnover-ratio battle. Last Sunday, neither team committed a turnover in the Bucs' comeback win at Atlanta. On one hand, the Buccaneers' offense deserves praise for having two straight giveaway-free games. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay defense is used to creating more turnovers and may need to get back to that to continue winning. Even with a total of just five takeaways in the last five games, Todd Bowles' defense still ranks fourth in the NFL with 49 turnovers created since the start of the 2019 season. The Buccaneers have scored 85 points off of turnovers this season, fourth-most in the NFL. Each of the first six teams on that list, and eight of the top 10, are currently in playoff position. After a, yes, slow start in Atlanta last Sunday, the Bucs' defense thoroughly clamped down in the second half, ending four of the Falcons' six possessions without a first down. That's the work of a very good defense, and the Bucs' remain a the sixth spot in the NFL's defensive rankings. To truly be an elite defense that can make a difference in the playoffs, however, the Buccaneers know they need to get back to causing turnovers.

A Cavalcade of Stars – The Buccaneers played their last game without running back Ronald Jones, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They will likely have to do so again on Saturday in Detroit. It is obviously not a good thing to be without the NFL's eighth-leading rusher but Tampa Bay spent the offseason and part of the regular season adding to its arsenal of weapons, to the point that they can survive the absence of one or two. Against Atlanta, Leonard Fournette stepped in for Jones and scored two touchdowns before icing the game with a tough third-down run near the end of the fourth quarter. That protected a lead the Buccaneers got when midseason addition Antonio Brown scored his first touchdown for the team on a 46-yard go route. That combined with unsurprising production from the likes of Mike Evans (110 yards), Chris Godwin (54 yards and a touchdown), Cam Brate (54 yards) and Rob Gronkowski (three catches for 29 yards) to put the Bucs over 400 yards and 30 points on the afternoon. So who will make the big plays on Saturday in Detroit. Any of the above? Scotty Miller, who had a huge touchdown in the Week 14 win over Minnesota? LeSean McCoy, who made several big plays in that same contest? Said Offensive Coordinator of the Bucs' delayed but impressive offensive output in Atlanta: "It was just getting the right stuff called and getting the right players the football. And it wasn't just Tom. When you have Mike, you have Chris, you have Gronk…when you have these guys you're able to make plays uniquely. I just think we can do thinks uniquely that just probably us and a very few teams can do. We have really good football players outside. When they're in position and you give them opportunities they consistently make plays. It's good to have guys like this."