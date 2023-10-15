Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lions-Bucs Inactives | Anthony Nelson Ruled Out

OLB Anthony Nelson won't play against the Lions due to a concussion but WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean and DL Calijah Kancey are all returning to the lineup after missing time due to injuries

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:55 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Lions vs. Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to action in Week Six after making good use of their bye week, as their inactive list against the Detroit Lions contains only one player who is out due to injury. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who was downgraded to doubtful on the injury report on Saturday, will not play on Sunday due to a concussion.

Among the players returning to action after missing time prior to the bye week are cornerback Jamel Dean, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and linebacker SirVocea Dennis. Kancey and Dennis, two members of the Bucs' 2023 draft class, were both injured in the season opener and haven't played since. In addition, wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Ryan Neal, both of whom sustained injuries in the Bucs' Week Four win in New Orleans, are active against the Lions.

Two Tampa Bay rookies will have a chance to make their NFL regular-season debuts on Sunday, as both tight end Payne Durham and outside linebacker Markees Watts are active for the first time this season.

The Buccaneers and Lions submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Six game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers did not use either of their practice squad elevation options for the week and thus had to name only five players inactive.

The Lions' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • OLB Anthony Nelson
  • DL Patrick O'Connor
  • CB Derrek Pitts
  • T Brandon Walton
  • TE David Wells

Nelson is out due to injury.

LIONS INACTIVES

  • S Brian Branch
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs
  • CB Steven Gilmore
  • G Jonah Jackson
  • DL Brodric Martin
  • TE James Mitchell

Branch, Gibbs, Jackson and Mitchell are out due to injury.

