Luck, Griffin get chance to meet with NFL scouts

Feb 24, 2012 at 08:56 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Andrew Luck Sweepstakes is heading into its homestretch.

After being billed as the No. 1 draft pick for the past two years, Luck finally will have a chance to prove he can live up to the billing.

Before meeting with team officials Friday night, Luck and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III both spoke with reporters at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. One of those two quarterbacks almost certainly will return to town this spring as the heir to Peyton Manning.

Indianapolis holds the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, and team owner Jim Irsay already has said the Colts will take a quarterback.

Griffin is hoping to crash a draft that has been billed as the Luck sweepstakes for more than year.

