Luck, RG3 only sure things in NFL deal-a-thon

NEW YORK (AP) - With so much wheeling and dealing, maybe the NFL draft should move to Wall Street.

Minutes before Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III went 1-2 to the Colts and Redskins on Thursday night, the draft at Radio City Music Hall turned into a deal-a-thon. Through the first seven picks, only Indianapolis kept its original draft spot.

The Vikings swapped their No. 3 choice for the Browns' No. 4 pick, with Minnesota also getting fourth, fifth and seventh rounders. After the Browns went for running back Trent Richardson, and before Minnesota took tackle Matt Kalil, the Buccaneers and Jaguars swung a deal.

Jacksonville moved up to No. 5 from No. 7 and grabbed wide receiver Justin Blackmon. Tampa Bay, at No. 7, chose safety Mark Barron.

There was another swap when the Rams, who had the No. 6 pick after trading away the second pick to the Redskins last month, traded their choice for the Cowboys' No. 14 overall pick. Dallas selected cornerback Morris Claiborne.

