 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lucky Seven

Martin Gramatica, Tampa Bay’s dependable number seven, becomes the seventh Buc to be named Player of the Week in 2000

Dec 12, 2000 at 07:00 PM
gramatica12_13_1.jpg

K Martin Gramatica can now celebrate his fourth Player of the Week or Player of the Month award in just two NFL seasons

Just two years into his NFL career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Martin Gramatica is running out of wall space for his Player of the Week and Player of the Month plaques.

Guess he'll have to start hanging them high.

That's something Buccaneer fans know their kicker is capable of doing. Against Miami on Sunday, Gramatica hit the game-winning field goal from 46 yards out in the midst of a driving rain storm. Head Coach Tony Dungy almost elected to punt from the Dolphins' 28, so risky was this kick, but Gramatica convinced Dungy he could make it. The diminutive kicker's shot was not only good, it was near dead center and well up the protective net behind the goalposts.

That game-winner, plus two other field goals in three tries, earned Gramatica the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for Week 15. It his first such award of the season, though he did win NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors for October. Gramatica also won one player of the week and one player of the month award as a rookie in 1999.

Gramatica actually made two fourth-quarter field goals in the Bucs' 16-13 win at Miami on December 10, tying the game early in the final period with a 30-yarder. Though his personal string of 16 consecutive successful kicks ended on that same day with a 34-yard miss in the first half, Gramatica came back to hit a 38-yarder as time expired, giving the Bucs a 10-3 halftime lead.

In the process, Gramatica moved into first place among NFC kickers in scoring (St. Louis RB Marshall Faulk leads all conference players with 118 points), pushing his 2000 total to 112 points, a new team record. Gramatica had set that record as a rookie, scoring 106 points. He is the only player in team history to have surpassed 100 points in a season.

In addition to his team scoring record, Gramatica has also broken the Bucs' standard for field goals of 50 or more yards in a single season (five). He needs two more extra points and three more field goals to break the Tampa Bay records in both of those categories.

Gramatica's accolade is the seventh Player of the Week award won by a Buccaneer this season, tying the team record set last year. This is the first time, however, that the Bucs have had seven different players win the award. Derrick Brooks (Week 1), Ronde Barber (Week 2) and Warren Sapp (Week 3) have won it on the defensive side, Shaun King (Week 9) and Warrick Dunn (Week 14) were offensive honorees and Gramatica and Karl Williams (Week 13) each took one for special teams.

This marks the second time this season that the Bucs have had one of their own named NFC Player of the Week in three consecutive weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year
news

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92
news

Bucs Waive CB Richard LeCounte | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92

Bucs Waive CB Richard LeCounte | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Photos: Best From Second Week of 2024 Offseason Phase 1

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Second Week of Phase 1 during the 2024 Offseason Program.

Photos: 2024 Buccaneers Celebrity Cruise

View the best moments from the Second Annual Bucs Celebrity Cruise.

Final Thoughts: Popular Picks in First Round | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action

Final Bucs 2024 NFL Mock Draft with Tampa Two | Salty Dogs

Casey Phillips and Brianna Dix join Jeff and Scott to conduct this year's mock draft podcast, which strangely veers into such topics as donut holes, Katy Perry lyrics and first names as last names

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters

NFL Schedule Release 2024: Upcoming Announcement 

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released in May. Here is everything you need to know

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Draft Week is Upon Us: Adding Depth | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed DL Will Gholston's new contract, what GM Jason Licht looks for in prospects and the possibility of adding another running back.

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and its two most recent picks in that frame have quickly carved out big roles on the current roster

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks

Bucs' Yaya Diaby Honored by Senior Bowl Following Sensational Rookie Campaign | Brianna's Blitz 

The Senior Bowl announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class and rookie awards. Bucs' outside linebacker Yaya Diaby earned co-defensive rookie of the year honors

An NFL Super League? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about a hypothetically shrunken NFL, an infamous fumble rule, the most likely positions the team will target in the draft, and more

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024

Photos: Best From First Week of 2024 Offseason Phase 1

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being back in the building for Phase 1 of the 2024 Offseason Program.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising