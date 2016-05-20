Luke Stocker Quietly Provides Value

As Embree notes, Stocker is a very good blocker, which is the most obvious way he has brought value to the team, particularly one that wants to keep Martin as the centerpiece to its offense. But as Embree also points out, Stocker's earned experience through the years has given the Buccaneers another reason to want him on the field.

With his reception totals, Stocker will probably always remain "quietly" valuable, but that's okay from the Buccaneers standpoint because he's just part of the mix of talent at the position.

"I feel good about our group," said Embree. "I feel like it's really strong. You know, Austin is back healthy, you got Brandon Meyers and Luke and Cam – how he finished last year – and we've added some young guys to the mix. Tevin Westbrook who was on the practice squad for us – having him and then some of the rookies we've added. I really feel good about our group. I think it's very strong."

Stocker is the obvious choice when the Buccaneers want to run the ball and they're doing so out of a single-TE set. And when they do that, they would likely line Vitale up as a fullback in front of Martin or Charles Sims. However, it's a good bet that Dirk Koetter's scheme will involve plenty of multiple-TE sets, and other concepts where Vitale is moved around the formation. And, obviously, the team is going to want to get Seferian-Jenkins on the field as much as possible if he has better luck staying healthy this year. If a one-TE, two-back alignment on first down might be a pretty strong indication that a run is coming, the Buccaneers will have plenty of other looks that don't give anything away to the defense.