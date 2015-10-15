Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Martin Voted NFL Ground Player of the Week

Doug Martin has been selected as the NFL's Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Jaguars in Week 5.

Oct 15, 2015 at 10:20 AM
1015-martin.jpg

After a standout performance against the Jaguars in Week 5, Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has been voted as the NFL's Ground Player of the Week.

READ: PFF GRADES MARTIN AS NFL'S BEST RB

Martin carried the ball 24 times for 123 yards against Jacksonville, scoring twice. He also caught a touchdown pass and finished as the NFL's highest-scoring fantasy player for Week 5. Pro Football Focus graded Martin's performance as the best of his career. PFF currently has Martin as the highest-graded running back in the league.

Martin is very much in the hunt for the NFL rushing title. Through five games, he has 405 yards, tied for the second-most in the league. He's just 33 yards behind Matt Forte, the NFL's leader.

WATCH: DOUG MARTIN PRESS CONFERENCE

Martin was one of three nominees for the award, along with Atlanta's Devonta Freeman and Seattle's Thomas Rawles.

The Buccaneers are off on their bye week this weekend and will return to the field against the Redskins in Week 7.

