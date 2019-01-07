Mike Evans 2018 Year in Review 

Where to begin with the Bucs' 'X' receiver in Mike Evans? He had a banner year – and not just on the stat sheet or in the record books. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better all-around good-guy than Evans, who does as much off the field as he does on it.

Nitty Gritty:

Let's get down to the statistical side of Mike Evans' season, which was his best yet. Not only did Evans nab a career-high 1,524 receiving yards for the year, that total also broke Mark Carrier's nearly 30-year-old franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. Moreover, it marked Evans' fifth-straight season with 1,000 or more yards, putting him in the NFL record books as only the third receiver to ever accomplish the feat. He's now in the company of Randy Moss and the Bengals' A.J. Green in that category.

Thanks to two touchdowns in the Bucs' last game of the year, Evans also led the team in receiving touchdowns, grabbing eight on the season. He broke the franchise record set by tight end Jimmie Giles for most career touchdown receptions early in the year when he caught a 24-yard touchdown, the 35th of his career, in Week Three against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. He was Tampa Bay's most targeted receiver with 138 on the year with the next closest player being wide receiver Adam Humphries, who was targeted 105 times. While those numbers may seem a little low, consider that Evans was one of four receivers to amass more than 750 yards for the Buccaneers this season.

Broaden the scope and Evans has some even more impressive numbers at the league level. He had the third-most receiving yards of any receiver this year, behind only Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. What's crazy is that he did it on significantly less receptions. Given the number of receiving weapons the Bucs had, Evans didn't get as many chances as the two players ahead of him in the receiving yards category. Evans had an average of 5.4 receptions per game, whereas Jones and Hopkins had averages of 7.1 and 7.2, respectively. Evans' yards per reception are a whopping 17.7, where he ranks second among qualified receivers to teammate DeSean Jackson, who has an 18.9 average. His air yards per catch also rank second behind Jackson, where Evans has 14.4 and Jackson has 14.5. But here's where he separates himself: Evans leads the league in total air yards, with 1,242, ahead of both Jones (1,224) and Hopkins (1,185).

Highlight Reel: