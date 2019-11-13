Saints Rematch? Another NFL Record? Mike Evans Just Wants Consistency

"I'm big on consistency, week to week, year by year, just because you've got to be your best self as much as you can," he said. "That's what people remember."

In a larger sense, Evans has been one of the most consistent receivers the NFL has ever seen. The seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft, he started his career with a 1,051-yard campaign and has subsequently surpassed 1,000 yards every season since. Only Randy Moss and A.J. Green had previously opened their careers with five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Evans is at 924 yards nine games into his sixth season, which makes a sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign a near lock. Given his per-game average, Evans is a good bet to get there this Sunday. If he does, he'll join Moss as the only two players ever to do that at the start of a career, and Moss is a player Evans has looked up to since his early days.

"It means a lot," said Evans of potentially joining Moss in such an exclusive group. "He's a guy I've looked up to. Everybody looked up to him – he has a catch named after him. How cool is that? It's just great. I know Randy. It would be cool to be just me and him, and then hopefully if I stay healthy next year I can do it and surpass him. That would be cool."

The only player in the NFL with more receiving yards than Evans in 2019 is Michael Thomas, who will be on the same field on Sunday for the Saints. Thomas is on pace for an NFL-record 153 catches, while Evans is on pace to break the Bucs' yardage record for the second year in a row. They get their production in different ways, with Evans among the league leaders with an average of 17.1 yards per catch and Thomas remarkably catching 83.5% of his targets, of which he averages a league-high 11.4 per game. It works out to roughly the same thing: 10.4 yards per target for Evans and 10.0 for Thomas.

Of course, Thomas had the bigger day in the first Bucs-Saints matchup of the season, catching 11 passes for 182 yards and two scores. Evans is almost certainly not going to be held catch-less again in Sunday's rematch, and it appears that Lattimore may not play after suffering a hamstring injury last weekend against Atlanta. Whether Lattimore plays or not is not on Evans's mind as he prepares for the game because he is confident in his ability to beat any cornerback in the league in man-to-man coverage.

And his past games against the Saints, whether it be a low-output one like in Week Five or his big games last year, aren't predictive of what he will do on Sunday. He'll see what the defense is doing and do his best to get open consistently.