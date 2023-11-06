Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Joins 11,000 Club

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans became the 39th player in NFL history to surpass 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday, while LB Lavonte David continued his recent barrage of tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles

Nov 06, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Scott Smith

mike2

Early in a very eventful fourth quarter between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, wide receiver Mike Evans got behind cornerback Steven Nelson and had a straight shot to the end zone. Quarterback Baker Mayfield spotted Evans and lofted a deep pass from his own 46. Evans had to turn back towards Mayfield to make the catch and thus fell onto his back as he hauled in the pass. Originally, the play was ruled a touchdown as Evans slid into the end zone, but further review showed that Nelson just managed to touch him before he crossed the goal line.

As such, Evans did not record the 87th touchdown catch of his career, which would have moved him from a tie for 17th in NFL history in that category into a tie for 16th. That move will have to wait at least one more game, but Evans' 53-yard non-scoring catch on Sunday did move him up a spot on another all-time NFL list. With his 87 receiving yards against the Texans, Evans now has 11,019 in his career, making him just the 39th player in league annals to surpass the 11,000-yard mark. Coincidentally, he passed another former Buccaneer, Joey Galloway (10,950 career yards) for that 39th spot.

Through eight games, Evans has 594 receiving yards and is on pace to finish with 1,262 yards on the season. He famously is the first player in NFL history to begin his career with nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and if he makes it to 10 he will tie Randy Moss for the second most such campaigns at any point in a player's career. As he continues to add to his total, Evans will also continue to climb the league's all-time chart, just as he has multiple times this season in the touchdown reception category. In fact, Evans needs…

…41 yards to pass Chad Johnson for 38th place

…245 yards to pass DeSean Jackson for 37th place

…355 yards to pass Keenan McCardell for 36th place

…371 yards to pass Rod Smith for 35th place

…420 yards to pass Muhsin Muhammad for 34th place

Evans didn't get into the end zone on his longest catch of the day but he did put the ball at the one and running back Rachaad White ran it in two plays later. White also had a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, giving him the first multiple touchdown game of his career. Tight end Cade Otton, like White a 2022 draft pick, added touchdown catches of three and 14 yards, as he also had his first NFL game with multiple scores. White and Otton are the first pair of Buccaneers to each have two touchdowns in the same game since Evans and Antonio Brown in a 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on October 10, 2021.

Otton's second touchdown gave the Bucs a 37-33 lead with 46 seconds left in regulation, but unfortunately Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to use that remaining time to mount a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, making the final score 39-37. That is the first time an NFL game has ever ended in that particular score. The Bucs have now been involved in two 'scorigamis' this season; their 25-11 loss to Philadelphia in Week Three was also the first such final score in league history.

The 76 combined points between the Buccaneers and Texans on Sunday was the seventh-highest total in a single game in Tampa Bay's franchise history. It was the most in one game since the Bucs' 55-40 win over the Rams on September 29, 2019.

Mayfield completed 70% of his passes (21 of 30) against Houston, throwing for 265 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the game with a passer rating of 119.4, his highest mark since joining the Buccaneers. He has surpassed a 114 passer rating in three of his eight starts and has finished above a 90 rating five times. That's tied for the seventh most such games by a quarterback in the NFL this season.

In addition to his two scores, White ran for 73 yards and added four catches for 46 yards, including a career-long 33-yarder in the first quarter that started a 75-yard touchdown drive. White is one of just four players in the NFL in 2023 who have already recorded at least 250 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards, joining the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, the Jaguars' Travis Etienne and the Saints' Alvin Kamara.

On defense, linebacker Lavonte David once again led the way with 11 tackles against the Texans, including two tackles for loss. That was the fourth straight game in which David has reached double digits in tackles, and he has a total of 50 stops in that streak. With tackle data available since the 1987 season, David has tied for the longest streak of games for the Buccaneers with 10 or more tackles.

Most Consecutive Games with 10+ Tackles, Buccaneers (since 1987)

- 4, Lavonte David, 10/15-11/5/23

- 4, Kwon Alexander, 11/22/15 – 9/11/16

- 4, Lavonte David, 9/28-10/26/14

With his 11 stops, David moved to within striking distance of Ronde Barber on the Buccaneers' all-time tackle list. He needs just seven more to pass Hall of Famer Rondé Barber for second place on the chart, behind only another Hall of Famer, Derrick Brooks.

Most Tackles, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons Tackles
Derrick Brooks LB 1995-2008 2,198
Ronde Barber CB 1997-2012 1,428
Lavonte David LB 2012-23 1,422
Hardy Nickerson LB 1993-99 1,028
Shelton Quarles LB 1997-2006 985

Two of David's tackles went for a loss, giving him a team-high nine TFLs on the season. He is tied for ninth in the NFL in that category this season, but is the only player in the top 20 on the list who does not have a sack. (Sacks also count as tackles for loss unless they are strip sacks where the quarterback does not go to the ground.) David is fifth among all active players in career tackles for loss and first among those who are not edge rushers or interior defensive linemen.

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL, Active Players

  1. Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 171
  2. Calais Campbell, Arizona/Jacksonville/Baltimore/Atlanta: 168
  3. Von Miller, Denver/L.A. Rams/Buffalo: 164
  4. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans: 153
  5. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 152

David also forced a fumble on Houston's first drive, which safety Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered at the Houston 42 to set up a Chase McLaughlin field goal. That was the 28th forced fumble of David's career, and he now leads all active players in that category.

Most Forced Fumbles, NFL, Active Players

1. Lavonte David, Buccaneers: 28

2t. Khalil Mack, Raiders/Bears/Chargers: 27

2t. Von Miller, Broncos/Rams/Bills: 27

4. T.J. Watt, Steelers: 25

5. Aaron Donald, Rams: 24

Winfield's fumble recovery, his third of the season, was the Buccaneers' only takeaway of Sunday's game. The Tampa Bay offense did not turn the ball over until the inevitable lost fumble on a final desperation play that involved multiple pitches. The Bucs' turnover differential on the season remained at +8, which is tied for the second best in the NFL.

Best Turnover Differential, 2023 Season

1. Cincinnati: +9

2t. Tampa Bay: +8

2t. Pittsburgh: +8

2t. New Orleans: +8

4t. L.A. Chargers: +6

Overall, the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways through eight games, which is tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

Most Takeaways, 2023 Season

1t. Jacksonville: 18

1t. New Orleans: 18

3. Pittsburgh: 16

4t. Tampa Bay: 15

4t. Cincinnati: 14

The Buccaneers sacked Stroud three times on Sunday, with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey each getting to him once. White's sack was his first of the season but his 21st since he entered the league in 2019. That's the most by an off-ball linebacker in the NFL in that span. Barrett's sack gave him 57.5 on his career and 43.5 as a Buccaneer. His play was of the strip-sack variety, as he swiped the ball out of Stroud's hand inside the Texans' 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. (Unfortunately for the visiting team, Texans tackle George Fant recovered the fumble.) Barrett has 14 strip-sacks since 2019, the most in the NFL in that span.

White and Otton accounted for 24 of the Bucs' 37 points against Houston. The other 13 were provided by McLaughlin, who connected on all three of his field goal tries and was perfect on four extra point attempts. Through eight games, McLaughlin has made 15 of 17 field goal attempts, with his only two misses being blocked kicks, and all 13 of his PATs. One of McLaughlin's three field goals on Sunday was a 55-yarder, making him four of five this year on attempts from 50 or more yards. Since entering the NFL in 2019, McLaughlin is 21 of 26 on field goal tries of 50 or more yards, tied for the third-best success rate in the NFL in that span.

Best Field Goal Percentage on Attempts of 50+ Yards, 2019-23

Table inside Article
Kicker Team(s) Made Att. Pct.
Eddy Pineiro CHI/NYJ/CAR 8 9 88.9%
Younghoe Koo ATL 23 28 82.1%
Chase McLaughlin Seven Teams* 21 26 80.8%
Chris Boswell PIT 21 26 80.8%
Graham Gano WSH/CAR/NYG 23 29 79.3%

Defensive lineman Will Gholston started in place of the injured Logan Hall against Houston. He also played in his 161st career game, all for the Buccaneers, moving past former Pro Bowl center Tony Mayberry (160) for the seventh most in team history.

