Mike Smith "Very Impressed" with Winston

Mike Smith has been the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator for just a few months, meaning he's only had a handful of practices working against his new team's offense. Despite the limited action, he is thoroughly impressed with what he's seen of his team's signal-caller and believes the in-practice competition will ultimately make his defense a stronger unit.

"Boy, I'll tell you what - this is a quarterback driven league and I've been very impressed with Jameis," Smith said. "He's got great size and he's cut us up a couple of times. You guys saw it in our veteran mini-camp. I'm enjoying competing with him and have actually had a couple conversations with him about, 'Ok, what do you see in our defense? What does our defense look like?' Because that's going to help us because I want to know what the quarterback is thinking we're doing."