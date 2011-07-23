Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Museum Goal Reached…And Then Some!

The new Glazer Children’s Museum established an ambitious goal of 200,000 visitors in its first year, and has already reached that mark with two months to go…The museum has proven popular not only among Bay area residents but for out-of-town visitors, who have made up 30% of the visitors so far

Jul 23, 2011 at 06:40 AM
Museum07_22_11_1_t.jpg


With more than two months remaining before its one-year anniversary, the Glazer Children's Museum has already exceeded its ambitious attendance goal for Year One.

The new museum in downtown Tampa has drawn more than 200,000 visitors since opening its doors on September 25, 2010.

The state-of-the-art facility has become an instant hit among families in the Tampa Bay area and has also received national acclaim.  In June, it was named one of the Top 10 family museums in the country by Women's Day Magazine. 

"We could host as many as 250,000 total attendees before we complete our first operating year," said Al Najjar, the museum's president and CEO. "The reception by families of the Tampa Bay area and beyond has been remarkable, and we are grateful for the way the community has embraced the museum as a family and educational resource. We are energized and committed to further enhancing the educational offerings of the children's museum, and invite our entire diverse and wonderful community to come enjoy the experience."

The 53,000 square-foot building, which sits along the waterfront in downtown Tampa, is not just a museum with activities, games and challenges, but a place that allows children to learn in an exciting, stimulating environment. The world-class facility gives children the opportunity to learn about themselves, each other and the world around them through exploration and discovery.

The museum features both permanent and traveling exhibits that cater to children from infants to around 12 years old, and focuses on educational and interactive experiences.  Children can explore more than 170 different activities, from piloting a cruise ship to designing a city. No matter what children are interested in, the museum has endless possibilities to engage their minds.

"The Glazer Family Foundation is committed to establishing lasting, impactful programs in the community," said Miray Holmes, director of community relations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation. "This museum was a perfect fit for a region in need of a fun, engaging place for children to learn and grow.  I think everyone associated with it – from the Glazer family to museum administrators to the local residents that pass through its doors – can be proud of one of Tampa's newest destinations."

With big plans in the works for the remainder of the summer, the museum expects visitor numbers to continue climbing as the fiscal year nears an end.  Special events – such as a Superhero Weekend (July 29-31) and a back-to-school fair on August 13 – are still ahead on the schedule and should draw more visitors.  The museum also features weekday programs that run throughout the summer and focus on different educational topics.

This fall, the museum will feature two new exhibits as well: the permanent "Rain or Shine" display and a travelling "Clifford the Big Red Dog" exhibit.  The new additions will contribute to the already outstanding programming the museum offers and help maintain its early reputation as a premier institution for educational entertainment and family empowerment.

The popularity of the museum isn't just local. With approximately 30 percent of visitors coming from outside the Bay area, the museum has seen significant interest from residents throughout the rest of Florida and the country as a whole.

The Glazer Children's Museum is part of the Glazer Family Foundation's focus on enhancing children's educational and creative development. To date, the Glazer Children's Museum has more than 6,000 members, and that number continues to grow every day.

Having established impactful partnerships with schools, nonprofit organizations and civic leaders, the Glazer Children's Museum seeks to serve as an invaluable resource to the community. A main attraction in downtown Tampa and a destination for local residents, regional visitors and tourists, the museum is in a class all its own. For hours of operation, directions and more information, please visit www.GlazerMuseum.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.
news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students
news

Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable food at Sunday's Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium. 
news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

news

Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Buccaneers' center continues to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs to aid military veterans through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. 
news

Big Men, Bigger Hearts: Aaron Stinnie Represents Big Man Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats in Honor of Former Coach

The Buccaneers' offensive lineman sits on the board of the Big Man Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late college offensive line coach.
news

Devin White Helping Open 'Door of Hope' with My Cause, My Cleats This Season

The Bucs' inside linebacker is paying tribute to A Door of Hope, a faith-based agency that aids children in the foster care system, with his cleats for this year's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Support Nearly 50 Different Charitable Causes Through NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative 

Players, Coaches and Staff to wear specially-designed cleats and shoes Sunday at Atlanta
news

Bucs Players Celebrating Thanksgiving by Giving Back & Tom Brady's Contribution to His Holiday Table | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers players gave their thanks to the community through multiple Thanksgiving events, while Tom Brady shared the dish he's responsible for each year. Plus, some of the challenges the Colts present this weekend.
news

Buccaneers Will Gholston Donates 920 Thanksgiving Meals to Help Bay Area Families

Tampa Bay's resident do-gooder, defensive tackle Will Gholston, donated $60,000 to provide 920 local families with Thanksgiving meals this week.
news

Buccaneers O-Line Provides Boost for Tampa Bay Community in 15th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line

On Sunday, the Buccaneers' offensive line continued a 15-year tradition of sponsoring Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area families through the food distribution event, which was enhanced with a $44,000 matching grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.
news

Bucs to Honor Military Service Members, Veterans and Families Throughout Monday's Salute to Service Game, Presented By USAA 

Special guests and tributes, pre-game military enlistment ceremony among many Salute to Service activities 
Advertising