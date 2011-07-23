Museum Goal Reached…And Then Some!





With more than two months remaining before its one-year anniversary, the Glazer Children's Museum has already exceeded its ambitious attendance goal for Year One.

The new museum in downtown Tampa has drawn more than 200,000 visitors since opening its doors on September 25, 2010.

The state-of-the-art facility has become an instant hit among families in the Tampa Bay area and has also received national acclaim. In June, it was named one of the Top 10 family museums in the country by Women's Day Magazine.

"We could host as many as 250,000 total attendees before we complete our first operating year," said Al Najjar, the museum's president and CEO. "The reception by families of the Tampa Bay area and beyond has been remarkable, and we are grateful for the way the community has embraced the museum as a family and educational resource. We are energized and committed to further enhancing the educational offerings of the children's museum, and invite our entire diverse and wonderful community to come enjoy the experience."

The 53,000 square-foot building, which sits along the waterfront in downtown Tampa, is not just a museum with activities, games and challenges, but a place that allows children to learn in an exciting, stimulating environment. The world-class facility gives children the opportunity to learn about themselves, each other and the world around them through exploration and discovery.

The museum features both permanent and traveling exhibits that cater to children from infants to around 12 years old, and focuses on educational and interactive experiences. Children can explore more than 170 different activities, from piloting a cruise ship to designing a city. No matter what children are interested in, the museum has endless possibilities to engage their minds.

"The Glazer Family Foundation is committed to establishing lasting, impactful programs in the community," said Miray Holmes, director of community relations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation. "This museum was a perfect fit for a region in need of a fun, engaging place for children to learn and grow. I think everyone associated with it – from the Glazer family to museum administrators to the local residents that pass through its doors – can be proud of one of Tampa's newest destinations."

With big plans in the works for the remainder of the summer, the museum expects visitor numbers to continue climbing as the fiscal year nears an end. Special events – such as a Superhero Weekend (July 29-31) and a back-to-school fair on August 13 – are still ahead on the schedule and should draw more visitors. The museum also features weekday programs that run throughout the summer and focus on different educational topics.

This fall, the museum will feature two new exhibits as well: the permanent "Rain or Shine" display and a travelling "Clifford the Big Red Dog" exhibit. The new additions will contribute to the already outstanding programming the museum offers and help maintain its early reputation as a premier institution for educational entertainment and family empowerment.

The popularity of the museum isn't just local. With approximately 30 percent of visitors coming from outside the Bay area, the museum has seen significant interest from residents throughout the rest of Florida and the country as a whole.

The Glazer Children's Museum is part of the Glazer Family Foundation's focus on enhancing children's educational and creative development. To date, the Glazer Children's Museum has more than 6,000 members, and that number continues to grow every day.