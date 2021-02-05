NFL Foundation, Bucs and Tampa Bay SBLV Host Committee Contribute $2M to Support Social Impact in Tampa Through Forever 55 

Each year, the NFL seeks to improve the surrounding communities of the Super Bowl host city through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, by giving an annual $1 million contribution from the NFL Foundation. This year, a $2 million grant – supported by funding from the NFL Foundation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee – will support Forever 55, the Host Committee's primary social legacy initiative. Forever 55 represents the everlasting impression that Super Bowl LV will have on the Tampa community and focuses on six pillars of support including: the First 1,000 Days (Early Childhood Education); Fuel (Food Insecurity); Families (At-Risk, Unsheltered and Veterans); Fitness (Health and Wellness); Future (Sustainability) and Further (Systemic Justice).

The NFL Foundation's Super Bowl Legacy Grant contribution supports several Forever 55 initiatives, including programs and resources for at-risk, underprivileged families; a three-year youth mentorship and leadership program in East Tampa spearheaded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; the resoLVe action initiative which aims to help eliminate systemic injustice and structural racism through the support of local community organizations focused on community policing and financial literacy; and the Forever 55 Grant Program, which was designed to help fund a variety of community projects in underserved communities directly related to Forever 55's six pillars.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner & President of Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz,Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee CEO Rob Higgins, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee COO Claire Lessinger, Director, Business Connect & Community Outreach, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee LaKendria Robinson, City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee Co-Chair and Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks were present for the press conference Friday at Water Works Park.

"With this past year being so tough for so many, we wanted to work alongside the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to ensure we were able to help those in the greatest need immediately and make a positive impact," said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher. "We're proud that our grant partnership has helped to provide meaningful resources and support to the Tampa Bay community during these challenging times and for years to come."