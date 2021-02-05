Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Foundation, Bucs and Tampa Bay SBLV Host Committee Contribute $2M to Support Social Impact in Tampa Through Forever 55 

Feb 05, 2021 at 06:00 AM
helmet

Each year, the NFL seeks to improve the surrounding communities of the Super Bowl host city through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, by giving an annual $1 million contribution from the NFL Foundation. This year, a $2 million grant – supported by funding from the NFL Foundation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee – will support Forever 55, the Host Committee's primary social legacy initiative. Forever 55 represents the everlasting impression that Super Bowl LV will have on the Tampa community and focuses on six pillars of support including: the First 1,000 Days (Early Childhood Education); Fuel (Food Insecurity); Families (At-Risk, Unsheltered and Veterans); Fitness (Health and Wellness); Future (Sustainability) and Further (Systemic Justice). 

The NFL Foundation's Super Bowl Legacy Grant contribution supports several Forever 55 initiatives, including programs and resources for at-risk, underprivileged families; a three-year youth mentorship and leadership program in East Tampa spearheaded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; the resoLVe action initiative which aims to help eliminate systemic injustice and structural racism through the support of local community organizations focused on community policing and financial literacy; and the Forever 55 Grant Program, which was designed to help fund a variety of community projects in underserved communities directly related to Forever 55's six pillars.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner & President of Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz,Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee CEO Rob Higgins, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee COO Claire Lessinger, Director, Business Connect & Community Outreach, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee LaKendria Robinson, City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee Co-Chair and Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks were present for the press conference Friday at Water Works Park.

"With this past year being so tough for so many, we wanted to work alongside the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to ensure we were able to help those in the greatest need immediately and make a positive impact," said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher. "We're proud that our grant partnership has helped to provide meaningful resources and support to the Tampa Bay community during these challenging times and for years to come." 

In addition to the Super Bowl Legacy Grant recognition event, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owner Bryan Glazer and Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford presented longtime Tampa Bay civic leader, Leonard Levy with a special Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, while Mayor Castor proclaimed February 5, 2021 as "J. Leonard Levy Day" in the city of Tampa. Levy led the region's effort to be awarded Tampa Bay's NFL Franchise in 1974. He subsequently spearheaded the area's pursuit and hosting of its first Super Bowl (XVIII) in 1984 and has been instrumental in helping either Chair, Co-Chair or serve on the Board of Directors for each of the four Super Bowls (XXV, XXXV, XLIII, and LV) that have followed.

news

Buccaneers Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day Ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will be launching its 2nd Annual Girls in Football Scholarship as well as helping to host an event for the NFL High School Play Football Day as the team gets set to play in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Girls in Football Scholarship Applications Are Open

Program Available to Student-Athletes Nationwide; Announcement Made on National Girls and Women in Sports Day
news

Rob Gronkowski Surprises Four Local Healthcare Heroes with Invites to Attend Super Bowl LV 

news

Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and Bucs Announce Forever 55 Health and Wellness Legacy Program

Initiative to Support the Physical, Social and Emotional Health of East Tampa Children Through Fitness and Flag Football Programming, Mentorships, Health Screenings and Character Development 
news

Bucs Bring Holiday Cheer to Tampa Bay 

The Buccaneers spread some holiday cheer across the Bay area both as a position group and as individuals. 
news

Bucs D-Line Still Delivers for Holiday Season

Despite the fact that the players couldn't be in attendance, the Buccaneers' defensive line still 'delivered Christmas' to local kids for the ninth year in a row.
news

Mike Evans Named Bucs Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award 

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV; Fans Encouraged to Participate in Charity Challenge using #WPMOYChallenge 
news

Buccaneers Players, Coaches Take a Stand Against Social Injustice for My Cause, My Cleats

Eight Buccaneers players and three coaches will be representing charities that are focused in social justice efforts for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative this year.
news

Buccaneers Players, Staff to Participate in Fifth Annual My Cause, My Cleats Initiative

Fifty-seven Buccaneers players will join the over 1,000 players league-wide in supporting the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, though they'll have to wait to debut them.
news

Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

It's a special Thanksgiving edition of Carmen Catches Up, highlighting all the ways Bucs players are giving back this holiday.
news

14th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line Bigger, Better Than Ever

It may look a little different this year, but the annual event that helps provide Thanksgiving meals to families in the Tampa Bay area took place on Tuesday with the help of the Buccaneers' offensive line.

