One Buc Mailbag: History Lessons

As difficult as filling out the whole defensive depth chart was, it was actually pretty easy to nail the starting 11. I don't think you can argue with 10 of the 11 choices, unless you want Donnie Abraham over Mike Washington. Otherwise, the only difficult spot was the second starting outside linebacker, and for positive reasons. I contemplated putting Quarles there, since he was very good as a starting strongside linebacker, but he became a Pro Bowler when he moved inside. So I decided to slide him right between Nickerson and Wood, but I know I can use his versatility. Quarles also happens to own the team record for special teams tackles in a single season, so he's going to be my team captain in that phase of the game.

So, Hugh Green or Cecil Johnson for the other starting spot? The AV list says Johnson, but I went with Green, who played four fewer seasons in Tampa than Johnson but peaked higher, I think.

The expansion of this group to seven players allowed me to keep Lavonte David, who will probably eventually supplant Green for that other starting outside spot. While I legitimately feel bad about excluding Lewis and Brantley, etc., David has actually surpassed them already on the AV list. He's still a tick behind Ruud, but that won't be the case after 2016.

CornerbackI thought this position was going to be tougher than it actually proved to be. At one point, I considered expanding it to six spots at the expense of an underwhelming safety position (more on that below), but I wasn't all that strong on who my sixth choice was. Martin Mayhew? He's a personal favorite of mine but I didn't find myself tearing my hear out over losing him. Otherwise, who? Jeris White? Harry Hamilton? I think I'm good with the five I have.

Ronde Barber is obviously one of the starters and I gave the other nod to Mike Washington because he played longer. Abraham does top Washington in career Buc interceptions, 31-28, and on another day I might go in the other direction.

I'm not sure Brian Kelly gets enough credit for how solid of a player he was for a full decade in Tampa. He was the leading interceptor on that otherworldly 2002 defense, and when he went down with an injury in 2003 it turned into a major problem for that disappointing team. I'd probably put him into the game a bit ahead of Ricky Reynolds, though they are both very solid. I'm sticking with five guys here, but it's a really strong five.

SafetyJohn Lynch deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, the duo of Cedric Brown and Mark Cotney locked down the back end of the secondary for the franchise's first nine years and then…what else do we have?

I came close to just going with those three, and in a way that's what I did. On the PFR AV chart, Jermaine Phillips was the next choice, and I like Flip but I feel like I can live without him on this team. By the same measure, Tanard Jackson merits attention, but I don't really want the baggage. Dexter Jackson was the Super Bowl MVP but I don't feel like he had enough longevity. I can't make a strong enough argument for Mark Robinson or Marty Carter.

In short, I'm left wanting a fourth safety but not feeling like I have one candidate who is clearly ahead of the others. So I thought outside the box and went with Dwight Smith. The only man ever to record two pick-sixes in a Super Bowl, he might have been a better game MVP choice. What I like about Smith is that he was first a nickel back and then a pretty good starting safety. I like the flexibility he brings to my secondary, and I'll take that in the absence of an obvious fourth choice. I think he'll help me on special teams, as well. Again, this is not a list of the 53 best players in team history – at #125 on that AV list, he's low but not the lowest on the team – it's an all-time depth chart. I expect to take more heat for this pick than any other, but I like what Smith does for my depth.

SpecialistsI think Martin Gramatica is the first name most Buc fans would think of when looking for a kicker for this all-time depth chart, but it's not a complete slam dunk. Gramatica is the all-time leading scorer in franchise history 592 points) and he holds all the other volume records (most field goals made and attempted, most extra points made and attempted). Plus, he was the kicker on the Super Bowl team. However, Connor Barth is the most accurate kicker in team history (83.8% on field goals and 99.3% on extra points) and he's no slouch with 477 points. Michael Husted is between those two in total points (502) and Matt Bryant is right behind Bryant at 83.1% with a team-record 62-yard field goal on his resume.

Gramatica at his peak was probably the best weapon the Bucs have had at kicker, and his points plus Super Bowl ring puts him at the top for me.

No offense to the likes of Mark Royals, Frank Garcia and Michael Koenen, but Josh Bidwell was a pretty easy choice at punter. Bidwell was my choice before looking at the numbers, but I actually thought it would be a little closer. Turns out he holds the team records for most punts, best gross punting average, most punts inside the 20 and most total punting yards. And he's the only Buccaneer punter ever to make the Pro Bowl, so that really seals the deal.

I already explained why I put Karl Williams on this team, so he'll get the first crack at both return jobs. However, I can always use Joey Galloway on punts and Michael Pittman on kicks if I want a different look. Dave Moore, as mentioned above, made the Pro Bowl as a long-snapper, so he gets that job. I could have Bidwell be my holder on placekicks, but I know Brad Johnson can do it too so I'll give the job to him so we have potential fake-kick options.

Overview: I think it's pretty obvious that the starting defense is far and away the strength of this team. If the voting goes right in the years to come, that starting 11 might eventually feature five Hall of Famers, and that doesn't even include Hardy Nickerson, one of the greatest defenders in team history. Unsurprisingly, the offensive line was the most difficult to fill out, but the bookend tackles are pretty strong if Penn can make the switch to the right side. The running back depth is very deep, especially since Mike Alstott is an option to carry the ball, too. House and Galloway are nice deep threats and Giles can stretch the field, too, so I think we'll have a nice play-action passing game when Wilder and company are rolling.

I'm sure there are those out there who will take issue with some of these picks, particularly the ones from left field like Karl Williams and Dwight Smith. If you do, I'd love to hear about it. If I get enough responses via Twitter or email, I'll build next week's mailbag around them. I'm willing to concede that I probably didn't get the exact optimal 53-man depth chart here.

2. Whither The Rock?

Scott,

I was wondering "The Rock" the Buccaneers used in 2002-2003 as their pound of the rock slogan is still in the hands of the Buccaneers. Perhaps it is on display at One Buc Place? If the rock is still in the organization. do you think future Buccs teams would ever use it again as motivation/good-luck??

- David S. of Bradenton, Florida

The Rock is still in the house, David. Indeed it is.

The lobby of One Buccaneer Place is really an impressive place to visit, and it doubles as a team museum. In addition to the Moment of Victory statue commemorating the Super Bowl win and displays on such things as uniform development, historical highlights and head coaches, there is a special set-up for The Rock. A well-deserved place of honor, if you will.

If you don't know, The Rock was an actual piece of granite that became the physical manifestation of the unofficial slogan of the 2002 season, Pound the Rock. I happened to have written the text for the lobby display, so here it is to explain what The Rock is all about:

"POUND THE ROCK!"

"A craggy, white 200-pound hunk of granite became a literal touchstone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their run to Super Bowl glory in 2002. It began during training camp, when Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli began exhorting his linemen to "pound the rock," telling them if they continued to do so, no matter how solid it seemed, the rock would eventually break. Head Coach Jon Gruden turned "Pound the Rock!" into his team's catchphrase during the season, then brought the idea to life by secretly placing the aforementioned rock in the Bucs' locker room before a critical November game against Green Bay. When Tampa Bay traveled to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game and then San Diego for Super Bowl XXXVII, the rock came with them in a custom case. Buccaneer players touched the rock as they set out for the field, and it was waiting for them in the locker room when they returned as champions. "

Would the Bucs ever use it again as a motivational tool? Well, you could argue that its presence in the building is a way of doing so. For some years after the team moved into its new headquarters in 2006, the rock was actually on display near the entrance to the players' locker room, so that was an even more direct use of it is a motivational item.