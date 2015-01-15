One Buc Mailbag: The Blockbuster Deal

Similarly, another massive jump up in the first round in recent years has received its fair share of second guessing despite the fact that the player chosen by the trading-up team is a bona fide NFL star. The trade in question was the Atlanta Falcons incredibly bold move up from #27 to #6 in the 2011 draft, a nearly unprecedented jump. To do it, Atlanta had to send Cleveland that #27 pick plus its second and fourth-round picks that year and its first and second-round picks in 2012. The Falcons have since stood by that deal and you can't blame them, as Jones is one of the NFL's best receivers, the passing attack has been extremely good for the last four years and the Falcons had great success in 2012 and 2013. As that very well-reasoned link above explains, however, the loss of all those picks made it harder for the Falcons to build depth, and that seemed to be a significant issue when a bunch of players – including Jones – became injured in 2013.

Obviously, I'm going on and on and on (who was that I accused of being long-winded) about one part of Jay's question. That would be the "…if it is made available" part. My thought is that it is VERY unlikely that such an offer would become available just because it would have to be such an enormous offer. Surely most teams are reluctant to part with the types of reaching-into-the-future draft hauls like the one Washington shipped to St. Louis, and some are probably even more reluctant after seeing how some of those deals have worked out. The fact of the matter is that there is no sure thing in the draft, even at pick #1, so any team making a deal like that is going to know it's gambling a pick part of its future on a player that may or may not prove worth it.

Do I think the Buccaneers would listen to some enormous offer for the #1 pick? They'd almost have to, wouldn't they? I don't know what Jason Licht and Lovie Smith are thinking – proper draft strategy requires that team officials keep their plans to themselves as long as possible – so realize that this is just my opinion, but I'm guessing the team is very excited about the player it can choose at the #1 overall pick.

So, even without directly discussing the two individuals redacted from Jay's question, I would have to say that I think such a scenario is very unlikely.

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