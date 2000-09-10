Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pair of Aces

If there’s a better cornerback duo in the NFL than Donnie Abraham and Ronde Barber, it wasn’t evident on Sunday

Sep 10, 2000 at 04:48 PM
barb9_10_2.jpg

Amazingly, CB Ronde Barber posted 2.5 sacks of QB Cade McNown on Sunday

Last week, when LB Derrick Brooks was awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, he said: "I think if someone can win that award every week from this ballclub, that means we're playing very good football on defense."

Well, it's week two now, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not one but two prime candidates for that award. Without sweeping the rest of the NFL action on Sunday, it's hard to imagine anyone having a more impactful performance than Buccaneer CB Donnie Abraham, unless it's Buccaneer CB Ronde Barber.

Abraham and Barber put on a show Sunday in the Buccaneers' startling 41-0 liquidation of the Chicago Bears. The Bucs' defense, considered by many to be the best in the NFL, is generally led from the trenches, where the team's stellar defensive line forces the action. While that group was strong again this Sunday, the Bucs' shutout effort against the Bears truly began on the corners.

Consider their raw statistics. Abraham, already third on the Bucs' all-time interceptions list, picked off the 19th and 20th passes of his career, returning one of them 18 yards to the Bears' four-yard line to set up a Tampa Bay touchdown. Abraham also forced a fumble that led to another touchdown, deflected three passes and made three unassisted tackles.

Barber, meanwhile, was the player that scooped up the fumble caused by Abraham and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown, the second score of his four-year career. Barber also had – and this is not a misprint – 2.5 sacks to go with a forced fumble of his own and five tackles.

That kind of sack total, you would think, could go to the head of a 5-10, 185-pound cornerback. Barber, however, was on an even keel after the game, crediting the Bucs' defensive system with the results.

"We try to be special by being fundamentally sound," he said. "Donnie's a great player. He had a down week last Sunday, but you can't keep a great player down."

Barber, who is clearly emerging as an expert blitzer, had four sacks in the last two seasons and now has gotten to the opposing quarterback two games in a row. The last defensive back to make headlines for his growing sack totals was another great blitzer, Green Bay S LeRoy Butler. Barber, however, isn't looking that far ahead.

"We're just going to play game-to-game and week-to-week. If we keep that attitude, we'll keep a lot of teams off the scoreboard. Right now, we are a scary offense and our defense is playing great. That makes for a lethal combination."

Particularly when the turnovers come on the opponent's side of the field. After combining with Marcus Jones on a sack in which he blitzed up the middle in the first quarter, Barber got his second sack shooting around the right tackle and approaching QB Cade McNown from the lefty's blind side.

When he arrived unannounced, McNown dropped the ball and LB Shelton Quarles recovered at the Bears' 45. Though the Bucs failed to turn that takeaway into a score, they did get a field goal try out of it, which Martin Gramatica pushed just wide right from 50 yards out. Tampa Bay did, however, convert its other three takeaways, all in Chicago's zone, into scores.

Barber also sacked McNown on the last play of the game, putting a fitting punctuation mark on a simply unbelievable effort. It was Barber and Abraham's day to shine, but they think the mantle could pass on to yet another defender next week.

"We just play hard and fortunately the turnovers we're going to come to us," said Abraham. "If you have 11 guys going in there saying, 'I've got to make a play,' then nine times out of 10, one of us is going to make the play. That's what we have – 11 guys saying, 'I've got to make a play.'"

Abraham knows, of course, that there are days in which the duo will play just as well but receive much less of the attention. He and Barber are among the best tackling corners in the game, a fact seen against St. Louis in last year's NFC Championship Game and replayed again today against a screen-happy Bears offense. That those two are out there, providing tight coverage and also keeping short passes or running back sweeps from turning into long gains, is a comforting feeling for those aforementioned guys in the trenches.

"We tried to keep the running backs from going up the middle," said DT Warren Sapp, who had one sack of his own. "Once we accomplished that, we knew that Donnie or Ronde would get them. It was our first shutout in a few years, and it was a good feeling knowing that the whole team was involved."

Those are words every player on the Bucs' defense would echo. Still, it's a little nicer when you're the one stepping into the end zone or redirecting passes. "I'll take the opportunities I can get," said Barber. "It's a good feeling. If you go out there and play hard, the opportunities will come up. I was just in the right place at the right time. Donnie keeps on making plays – interceptions, he causes fumbles. It's a great feeling to get in the end zone – it doesn't happen often on defense."

Neither do Player of the Week awards. Or do they? We'll find out on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: Road Games Fit Our Identity

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have thrived on defying expectations in 2023, and a playoff game against a favored Lions team in a raucous environment gives them another shot at doing just that
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 17: Barrett, Godwin, Diaby Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Eagles | Wild Card Round 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 32-9 dominant victory over the Eagles as they advance to the Divisional Round
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: Road Games Fit Our Identity

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have thrived on defying expectations in 2023, and a playoff game against a favored Lions team in a raucous environment gives them another shot at doing just that

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 17: Barrett, Godwin, Diaby Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Eagles | Wild Card Round 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 32-9 dominant victory over the Eagles as they advance to the Divisional Round

Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', Ready to Invade Motor City | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. QB Mayfield discussed being happy with the win but having 'bigger goals', trusting in the scheme and the team's mindset ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

Todd Bowles Looks Ahead to Bucs vs. Lions, Expects a Great Game | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. HC Bowles discussed how the team has sustained success on the road, preparing for a loud environment and his relationship with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Cade Otton, Chase McLaughlin Set Bucs Playoff Records

Data Crunch: The Bucs' blowout win over Philadelphia on Monday night included a record number of catches by a Bucs tight end and the longest field goal in the team's postseason history

Bucs' Release Divisional Week Depth Chart: A Loaded Front

A new wrinkle on defense meant a lot of playing time for the Buccaneers' defensive linemen and edge rushers in Monday's Wild Card win over the Eagles

Zyon McCollum on Heading to Detroit, 'Revenge Tour' | Press Conference

Cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. CB McCollum discussed being confident that HC Todd Bowles will put the team in the 'right position' and seizing the moment.

Tristan Wirfs on Preparing to Face the Lions | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. T Wirfs discussed the Bucs playing their best football and QB Baker Mayfield always being 'fired up'.

K.J. Britt: 'We Know What It Takes to Win' | Press Conference

Linebacker K.J. Britt spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. LB Britt discussed the enjoyment he gets from blitzing and preparing for the Detroit Lions.

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Eagles vs. Bucs Wild Card Game 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Eagles vs. Bucs Wild Card Round game.

Eagles vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 32-9

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.

Todd Bowles on His First Playoff Win as an NFL Head Coach | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 32-9 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. HC Bowles discussed the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions in the 2023-2024 Divisional Round, how being an underdog helps fuel the team and the maturity of the Bucs even through adversity.

Baker Mayfield's 3 Most Improbable Completions vs. the Eagles 

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's three most improbable completions from Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs, according to Next Gen Stats.

Bucs Show No Brotherly Love, Advance to Divisional Round | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott revel in the Wild Card win over Philly, look at the play-calling prowess of Todd Bowles and Dave Canales and hit on such topics as wild boars, The O'Jays and stentorian voices.

Bucs Headed to Detroit for Divisional Round Showdown

After defeating the Eagles at home in the Wild Card round, the Buccaneers will hit the road in the postseason for the first time since 2020, taking on a prolific Lions team that outlasted the Rams on Sunday

Eagles vs. Bucs Wild Card Round | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Wild Card Round matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles where the Buccaneers won the Wild Card Round of the 2023-2024 Playoffs.

Baker Mayfield: 'Tampa Showed Up' vs. Eagles | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 32-9 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. QB Mayfield discussed his 3-TD game vs. Philly, being 'proud of his guys', and not listening to the outside noise.

Baker Mayfield or Lavonte David? | Wild Card Week Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' sound thrashing of the Eagles in the Wild Card round…Fans will vote to pick the winner
Advertising